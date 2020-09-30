Kia Sonet Dual-Tone Will Be Available In HTX+ & GTX+ Trims Only

The dual-tone variants on the newly-launched Kia Sonet sub-4m SUV cost Rs 10,000 more than their corresponding single-tone variants

Kia Motors recently launched its third product in the Indian market, i.e. the highly-anticipated Sonet sub-4m SUV, and the car has made its entry into one of the most competitive segments with a bang. Just like its elder sibling Seltos, the Sonet is also being offered in two trim lines, namely Tech Line and GT Line.

The monotone paint schemes that Kia is offering the Sonet with include Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, Intelligency Blue as well as Beige Gold. However, the Korean carmaker is also offering the option of dual-tone paint scheme, which would include a blacked out roof.

The dual-tone treatment will only be available with the Intense Red, Glacier White Pearl and the Beige Gold paint schemes. Also, dual-tone paint scheme will only be on offer with the HTX+ & GTX+ trim lines, with the 1.5-litre diesel or 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol powertrains. The 1.2-litre NA petrol engine will not be available with the dual-tone colour option.

The variants that get the dual-tone option include HTX+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT, HTX+ 1.5-litre diesel MT, GTX+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol iMT, GTX+ 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT, GTX+ 1.5-litre diesel MT and GTX+ 1.5-litre diesel AT, with the dual-tone variants costing just Rs 10,000 more than their corresponding single-tone trims.

Talking about the three powertrains on offer, the Sonet’s 1.2-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine puts out 83 PS of max power and 115 Nm of peak torque, while the 1.0-litre TGDi turbo-petrol engine generates 120 PS power and 172 Nm torque.

The 1.5-litre oil burner on the other hand, when had with the 6-speed MT, makes 100 PS and 240 Nm, but when coupled with a 6-speed torque converter AT, the power and torque output rise up to 115 PS and 250 Nm respectively.

As of now, Kia retails the Sonet at a base price of Rs 6.71 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 12.89 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The car puts up against the likes of the Ford EcoSport, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 as well as its cousin, the Hyundai Venue.