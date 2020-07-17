Kia Sonet Compact SUV Spied Nearly Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Kia Sonet is expected to be powered by a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine

Kia Motors will be launching the Sonet as its third model for the domestic market and it will be making its world premiere on August 7 digitally in India. The near-production Sonet Concept was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo and the road-going model will be a slightly toned down version. The Sonet has now been caught on camera nearly undisguised covering part of the side profile and the front end.

The spy shots reveal some of the design details we are already familiar with. The rear end comprises of wraparound LED tail lamps connected by a thick band of red reflector. The roof gets an integrated spoiler with stop lights in the middle. The tailgate has slightly inclined windscreen and you could also see a kink in the rear quarter glass area.

The Kia badge can be found in the middle of the tailgate structure and the rear bumper has horizontal reflectors – below which the prominent skid plate can be noted. The side profile has blackened wheel arches, silver finished wheel covers and black cladding running along the lower section of the doors. While the front fascia is hidden, the teaser image revealed earlier shows the presence of a number of details.

Sticking by the concept, it comes with an aggressive face composing of slender headlamps and integrated LED Daytime Running Lights. The front grille has contrast red inserts and is garnished in chrome. The front bumper will also have a sporty stance with faux air scoops. The Sonet will have plenty in common with the Hyundai Venue in terms of mechanicals and features.

The five-seater SUV will be positioned below the Seltos and it will compete against a slew of sub-4m SUVs such as Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and Mahindra XUV300. The Sonet will more likely replicate the Venue in terms of performance. It could be powered by the same engine lineup comprising of a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

The Sonet is expected to boast many segment-first features and the equipment list could contain a 10.25-inch horizontally oriented touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, flat-bottom steering wheel with mounted controls, ventilated front seats, keyless entry, start/stop button, wireless charging facility, sunroof, ambient lighting, automatic climate control system, etc.