Kia Sonet All Exterior Colour Options Detailed In Exclusive Video

The Kia Sonet is available in ten paint options – seven monotone and three dual-tone – and here, we’ve detailed them in a video

In September, Kia Motors India introduced its third product, the Sonet, in our market. The sub-4-metre SUV has already broken into the top ranks in terms of sales figures, just like the Seltos did previously. The Sonet’s success can largely be attributed to its premium features and equipment, although its looks play a major role as well.

The Kia Sonet is an extremely handsome car, with sharp styling and brilliant paint options. There are a total of ten exterior colour schemes available, out of which three are dual-tone. If you wish to buy a new Sonet, you’ll probably be wondering which colour to choose. All these options are quite lovely, and each of them certainly deserves to be on your wishlist!

Below, we have a video, which showcases all the colours, including both monotone and dual-tone options. The monotone paint schemes consist of the following – Beige Gold, Glacier White Pearl, Steel Silver, Intelligence Blue, Intense Red, Aurora Black Pearl, and Gravity Gray.

The Glacier White and Steel Silver are the most popular choices among Sonet customers. White, in fact, is an extremely popular colour among car buyers in general. The Beige Gold colour is quite unique, as only a few cars get a yellow or golden exterior paint option. However, personally speaking, the Intelligence Blue and Intense Red colours look the best.

On the HTX Plus and GTX Plus trim levels, customers can also opt for dual-tone schemes. There are three options available in it – Beige Gold with Black roof, Glacier White Pearl with Black roof, and Intense Red with Black roof. Again, personally speaking, the Red with Black looks best here, although a Blue/Black combo would’ve been an even better option if it were available.

Kia Sonet is priced from Rs. 6.71 lakh to Rs. 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and is available in three engine options – a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo-diesel, and a 1.0-litre turbo-diesel engine. It rivals the likes of Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, and Toyota Urban Cruiser.