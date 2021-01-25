Kia Sold 2 Lakh Cars In Just 17 Months – Seltos, Sonet, Carnival

Kia achieved two lakh domestic sales milestone in a period of just 17 months as the Seltos and the Sonet SUVs contributed to the majority

Kia Motors India made its official debut in the domestic market with the launch of the Seltos in August 2019. The mid-size SUV rose to fame in a short span of time by outselling the Hyundai Creta on regular basis in its initial months before conceding the position to the second-gen model. However, it still racks up impressive sales numbers every month as Kia was the second largest SUV maker in CY2020.

Following the strong statement with the Seltos, Kia introduced the Carnival at the 2020 Auto Expo in three variants and is powered by a 2.2-litre diesel engine producing 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. Rivalling the top-end variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta, the upmarket MPV has indeed been well received amongst customers for its premium price tag.

Having addressed the mid-size SUV segment, the South Korean auto major made its presence felt in the compact SUV space by launching the Sonet in September 2020. With an expansive range, modern design, three engine and multiple transmission choices, the sub-four-metre SUV’s booking numbers soared and it currently sits at the top of the sales table against competitive rivals.

Today, Kia has announced to have reached two lakh sales milestone in just 17 months. It has been the fastest in achieving the feat. The brand has sold more than 1,06,000 vehicles with UVO Connect features accounting to 53 per cent of the overall domestic tally. The Seltos derives power from a 1.5-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine.

The Sonet, in a similar fashion, uses a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol motor. Both the SUVs cater to a wide set of audience and their competitive price range is one of the key reasons for their success. The Seltos is priced between Rs. 9.90 lakh and Rs. 17.66 lakh (ex-showroom).

The compact SUV costs Rs. 6.79 lakh for the entry-level model and it goes all the way up to Rs. 13.20 lakh for the range-topping model (ex-showroom). The Carnival costs between Rs. 24.95 lakh and Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom).