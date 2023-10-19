Kia September 2023 Sales Analysis – Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

In the month of September 2023, Kia India finished sixth in the overall manufacturers’ sales standings with a domestic total of 20,022 units

Last month, Kia India was placed sixth in the overall manufacturers’ volume table as 20,022 units were sold against 25,857 units during the same period in 2022 with a YoY negative sales growth of 22.6 per cent. Compared to the previous month of August 2023 with 19,219 units, a MoM positive volume increase of 4.2 per cent was seen.

The Kia Seltos continued to finish at the top of the sales table within the brand’s local portfolio as 10,558 units were recorded against 11,000 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume decline of 4 per cent while the Sonet finished in the second position ahead of Carens and EV6 as expected.

The Seltos received a facelift a few months ago in India as the exterior revisions were accompanied by a host of interior changes and new features including ADAS tech were introduced. In addition, a new 1.5L turbo petrol engine joined the lineup and it produces a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque.

Kia Models (YoY) September 2023 Sales September 2022 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (-4%) 10,558 11,000 2. Kia Sonet (-46%) 4,984 9,291 3. Kia Carens (-17%) 4,330 5,233 4. Kia EV6 150 –

The Kia Sonet registered a total of 4,984 units last month as against 9,291 units in September 2022 with a YoY sales de-growth of 46 per cent. The Carens finished in the third position with 4,330 unit sales as against 5,233 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume drop of 17 per cent.

The facelifted version of the Kia Sonet for China leaked a couple of days ago but the India-spec 2024 Sonet will have more notable revisions inside and out and it will be launched early next year. The Sonet has played a pivotal role in garnering good sales numbers for the South Korean auto major since its debut along with the Seltos.

The flagship Kia EV6 electric crossover finished in the fourth position with a total of 150 units. The EV6 is brought into the country via the CBU route and is the first Kia model based on the dedicated E-GMP skateboard EV platform, which can also be found in the Hyundai Ioniq 5.