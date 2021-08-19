Kia Seltos X-Line Launch Soon – Top 5 Things To Know

Kia might soon be launching a new anniversary edition of the Seltos – Project X. Here are the top 5 things about this upcoming model

Kia showcased the X Line Concept at the 2020 Auto Expo. Based on the Seltos, the X Line Concept looked appealing with a black paint scheme and orange highlights. Inspired by the X Line Concept, an anniversary edition of the Seltos was launched last year.

Now in 2021, the brand has teased another anniversary edition of the Seltos, named Project X. The teaser is released with a caption that reads, “A New Species of Badass. Unleashing Soon.” But what all is expected to be offered on the Seltos Project X over its regular model? Well, here are the top 5 things about the Seltos Project X.

1. Design

In terms of looks, the Seltos Project X is likely to don a similar appeal as the original X Line Concept showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo. A set of new alloy wheels could also be a part of the package. For the most part, the design will remain the same. However, it will feature some notable cosmetic changes.

2. Interior

For the interior, expect the Project X to come with a longer list of features. The sunroof could be offered on the lower trims as well. Besides, the dashboard, upholstery, and door panel may see the infusion of orange highlights.

3. Engine & Gearbox

Sadly, the engine & gearbox will remain unchanged on the Project X anniversary edition. It is rumoured to be offered with 1.5L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines. The brand might omit the 1.4L turbo-petrol motor from the list for the Seltos Project X.

4. Launch Date

The Seltos Project X is speculated to be the 2nd-anniversary edition of the Seltos. Hence it might officially go on sale by 22nd August, as the Seltos will be completing its two years in the Indian market on that day.

5. Price

In comparison to the regular variants, a slight premium will be charged by the buyers for the Seltos Project X. An increment of around Rs. 50,000 is expected over the ex-showroom prices of the regular trims of the Seltos. Currently, the prices of Seltos start from Rs. 9.95 lakh, ex-showroom.