Kia Seltos To Get New Logo & Panoramic Sunroof? Launch On 27th April

The Kia Seltos currently puts up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Nissan Kicks and Renault Duster in India

The Kia Seltos shook the mid-size SUV segment upon its arrival in the country in August 2019, and also marked the entry of the Korean carmaker into the Indian market. It looks like the Seltos is due for an update, and Kia has now sent out an invitation that says ‘Something big coming up’ on April 27.

Kia might go ahead and debut its new logo on the updated Seltos, making it the first Kia car in India to feature the new emblem. Apart from the logo, the Seltos could also get a new variant as well as some feature upgrades since the competition in the segment has risen in the past one year or so, with the introduction of the second-gen Hyundai Creta.

Now the Volkswagen Group is also set to launch two new compact SUVs in the country in the form of the upcoming Skoda Kushaq and the Volkswagen Taigun, hence, it might be the perfect time to update the Seltos.

Given the increasing popularity of sunroofs, Kia might as well introduce a panoramic unit for the Seltos. As of now, the Kia SUV gets a smaller electric sunroof, while its direct rival Hyundai Creta gets a big panoramic unit.

No mechanical changes are expected to be made to the car. That said, Kia currently offers the Seltos with a 1.5-litre four-cylinder NA petrol engine producing 115 PS of max power and 144 Nm of peak torque; a 1.5-litre four-pot oil burner rated at 115 PS/250 Nm; as well as a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that makes 140 PS power and 242 Nm torque.

The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual transmission as standard, while the 1.5-litre NA petrol engine gets an optional IVT auto, the 1.5-litre diesel mill comes with an optional 6-speed torque converter auto, and the turbo-petrol engine is also offered with a 7-speed DCT.

As of now, Kia retails the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh, which goes up to Rs 17.45 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, the updates could end up increasing the car’s price marginally.