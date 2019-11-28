Kia Seltos To Get Costlier From January 1, Likely By 2% To 3%

Launched at the introductory price from 9.69 Lakhs, Kia receives over 70,000 orders for Seltos in just 3 months

It pretty much goes without saying that the recently introduced Kia Seltos has turned out to be one of the most popular new models of 2019. The Seltos has a lot going for it, which includes bits like powerful engines with automatic transmission choices, many features and stunning design.

In October 2019, Kia sold as many as 12,854 units of its new SUV, which led to the registration of more than 65 per cent growth on MoM basis from 7,754 units sold in September 2019. Currently, the Kia Seltos is on sale in a price range of Rs 9.69-16.99 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

However, in a recent circular issued to all the dealerships, the carmaker has notified that the current price will be applicable only till December 31st, post which it will see a substantial increment.

The carmaker has asserted that the current price was set as an introductory cost and was done in accordance with the high demand witnessed during the pre-bookings and we are expecting that the price likely to increase from 2% to 3% from 1st Jan 2020. Kia also advised dealers to clearly mention ‘Price prevailing at the time of delivery will be applicable’ and must deliver cars on ‘FIFO’ basis.

The Kia Seltos is available with three engine options to choose from – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The base engine, which is the 1.5-litre petrol option outputs a maximum power of 115 PS and a peak torque of 144 Nm.

The transmission options for this engine include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. On the other hand, the diesel motor, which outputs 115 PS and 250 Nm, is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission options.

The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor, which is the top-of-the-line option, produces a maximum power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 242 Nm. It is available with two transmission choices, which include a 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT automatic transmission options.

The Kia Seltos has been available with a wide range of features, with the top-spec model being available with equipment like an electric sunroof, a BOSE music system, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, 360-degree camera with front parking sensors and connected apps suite. Other goodies available on the SUV include a wireless smartphone charging station and multi-drive modes with the selectable terrain-response unit.