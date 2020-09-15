Kia Seltos Posted 71% Sales Growth In August 2020

The Kia Seltos is currently priced between Rs 9.89 – 17.34 lakh (ex-showroom), and rivals the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Duster, MG Hector etc

The Kia Seltos completely transformed the mid-size SUV segment when it was launched last year in August, and the SUV was one of the two cars which helped achieve the Korean car manufacturer the feat of 1 lakh cumulative sales in the Indian market in just 11 months.

Even after a year since its arrival, the Seltos is performing extremely well, and can be seen around the top of the SUV sales charts, month in, month out. In August 2020, Kia Motors managed to sell 10,655 units of the Seltos, which is far more than the 6,236 units Kia had managed to sell in the same month last year. This has resulted in a YoY positive growth in sales by 71 per cent.

This number helped the Kia Seltos enter the list of the top 10 selling cars in India for the month of August, and the mid-size SUV took the seventh place. The Seltos was also the second best-selling SUV in the entire country, just behind its cousin, the Hyundai Creta.

Kia currently offers the Seltos in India with three different powertrains which include a 1.5L NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm; a 1.5L diesel engine producing 115 PS power and 250 Nm torque; and a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine that belts out 140 PS of maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

The SUV’s feature list includes a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with UVO connected-car tech, an electric sunroof ambient lighting, front ventilated seats, power adjustable driver’s seat, an air purifier blind-view monitor, head up display, front parking sensors as well as a 360-degree camera.

Kia Motors currently retails the Seltos at a starting price of Rs 9.89 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 17.34 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim. The car puts up against the likes of the Nissan Kicks, MG Hector, Renault Duster, Tata Harrier as well as its cousin, the Hyundai Creta.