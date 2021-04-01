Kia Seltos Gravity Edition Teased In India Ahead Of Launch “Soon”

Kia Seltos Gravity Edition could get minor exterior revisions like new chrome studded grille, 18-inch dual-tone wheels and grey interior theme

Kia Motors India has released a new teaser keeping the product at mystery but it hints towards a possible special edition of the popular Seltos. The mid-size SUV has been on sale since August 2019 as the first vehicle from the South Korean auto major quickly rose to the top of the sales standings. However, its dominance could not be sustained as the second-generation Hyundai Creta arrived in early 2020.

With a host of changes inside and out, the Creta regained the best-selling status in the hotly contested segment with Kia Seltos consistently finishing in the second position in the monthly sales table. To spice things up, Kia is expected to launch a limited edition of the five-seater SUV and the teaser gives some idea of what it could really be ahead of its debut.

The teaser shows a book and an apple with “The one who asked why?” text and it could point towards the law of gravity. Thus, the Seltos appears to get the Gravity Edition introduced in its home market of South Korea midway through last year. It comes with cosmetic updates such as new chrome studded front grille, two-tone 18-inch machined wheels, silver-finished ORVMs, door garnish and rear skid plate.

In South Korea, it also packs features such as forward collision prevention assistance system, large MID, a 10.25-inch touchscreen with UVO, ambient lighting, Bose sound system, wireless phone charger, lane keep assist, high beam assist and grey coloured interior theme. The chances of the Kia Seltos Gravity Edition sitting at the top of the range are high as well.

The 2021 Kia Seltos will more likely go on sale on April 27, 2021 with revisions inside and out and it looks to be joined by the Gravity Edition. The updated Kia Seltos could get minor exterior updates such as the addition of the new Kia logo, newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, and perhaps new colour schemes.

Currently, the Seltos can be bought with a sunroof but the updated version is expected to get a panoramic sunroof as in the Hyundai Creta. With no performance changes, the 2021 Kia Seltos Gravity Edition will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol producing 115 PS and 144 Nm, a 1.5-litre diesel developing 115 PS and 250 Nm and a 1.4-litre turbo petrol kicking out 140 PS and 242 Nm.