Kia Seltos Gravity Edition Launch Soon – 5 Things To Know About It

Kia Motors India is planning to add a new variant to the Seltos range, named Gravity Edition, which is expected to launch on April 27

In July last year, Kia introduced the Seltos Gravity Edition in its home market of South Korea. Now, the carmaker has been teasing it for the Indian market as well. The new ‘Gravity Edition’ Seltos is expected to launch here on 27th April 2021, and will feature plenty of changes over the other variants of the Seltos SUV.

Here, we have listed the top five things you should know about the upcoming Kia Seltos Gravity Edition.

1. Changes to the exterior styling

The ‘Gravity Edition’ will feature a few differences on the exterior as compared to the regular Seltos. It will get a new chrome-studded front grille, different 18-inch alloy wheels, chrome embellishments on the ORVMs, and updated faux bash plates on the front and rear bumpers. Also, the Gravity Edition comes exclusively with a dark blue paint option, which could be the case with the upcoming India-spec model as well.

2. New interior theme

We expect the India-spec Seltos Gravity Edition to have the same interior design as the regular Seltos sold in the Indian market (and not the same as the international version). However, it will get a new grey and black interior theme, with grey upholstery along with red and chrome highlights in the cabin.

3. Will feature the new Kia logo

Earlier this year, Kia globally unveiled its new logo, which will slowly start appearing on all Kia cars sold internationally. In India, the Seltos will likely be the first model with the new logo, as per the teasers. The Gravity Edition variant will surely sport the new logo, and perhaps the rest of the Seltos range will get it as well.

4. Panoramic sunroof

Kia likely to add a few new features to the Seltos Gravity Edition including a panoramic sunroof. Currently, the Seltos gets a regular sunroof, which doesn’t feel as premium as the panoramic unit on Hyundai Creta. Apart from that, Kia might also add a few additional connected car features to it.

5. Will be the new top-spec variant

With all the changes to the styling and additional features expected on the Gravity Edition, it will likely be more expensive than the existing variants of the Seltos. Currently, the price of the Kia Seltos ranges from Rs. 9.89 lakh to Rs. 17.45 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi), and we expect the upcoming variant to be priced higher, becoming the new top-spec model.