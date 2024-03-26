2024 Kia Seltos Gets New Base AT Trims, Priced At Rs. 15.40 Lakh

The two new Seltos AT variants sit at the bottom end of the petrol CVT and diesel automatic portfolios respectively in India

The Seltos has gained two new variants in India as the HTK+ petrol CVT is priced at Rs. 15.40 lakh and the HTK+ diesel AT costs Rs. 16.90 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The midsize SUV was previously sold with a petrol CVT only in the HTX grade costing Rs. 16.60 lakh (ex-showroom) but now the new HTK+ is priced around Rs. 1.2 lakh cheaper.

In a similar fashion, the diesel automatic trim was retailed only in the HTX, GTX+ (S), GTX+, X-Line (S) and X-Line grades and the arrival of the new HTK+ diesel AT has resulted in it becoming more affordable by Rs. 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom). The two new variants sit at the bottom end of the petrol CVT and diesel automatic portfolios respectively in India.

The new 2024 Kia Seltos HTK+ is packed with features such as 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic climate control system, cruise control, multifunctional steering wheel with mounted controls, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, smart key with push button engine start/stop, rear defogger, wiper and washer, LED Daytime Running Lights, electrically foldable wing mirrors and so on.

However, compared to the HTX, some of the variants are not offered such as 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels, larger 10.25-inch touchscreen with OTA updates, panoramic sunroof, LED headlights, flat-bottom steering wheel, dual-zone auto AC, paddle shifting function, drive and traction modes, two-tone cabin theme, soft-touch dash, auto-dimming IRVM and so on.

2024 Kia Carens – 6 New Diesel Trims

Besides the Seltos, which received a facelift last year, Kia has updated the Carens’ lineup as well for 2024. It is now available in a total of six new diesel trims Premium, Premium (O), Prestige, Prestige Plus, Luxury and Luxury Plus. Courtesy of the rejig, the Luxury Plus can now be bought with the option of a six-seater configuration.

The Carens iMT will be no more in diesel as well. The addition of a new Premium (O) has helped in further expanding the diesel range. The new Premium diesel is priced at Rs. 12.67 lakh while the Premium (O) costs Rs. 12.90 lakh, Prestige at Rs. 14 lakh, Prestige Plus at Rs. 15.47 lakh, Luxury at Rs. 17.15 lakh and Luxury Plus at Rs. 18.15 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom for MT trims).