Kia Seltos Facelift India Launch Likely Later This Year

The Kia Seltos facelift will make its debut in late 2022 and was recently spied on test in India as well

Kia made its Indian debut with the launch of the Seltos and is now all set to launch the Seltos facelift in the country. The new Seltos facelift mule was recently spied on test in India and featured a long list of updates for the buyers. While the Seltos facelift will make its global debut in late 2022, the India launch is expected only at the Auto Expo 2023. Here are all the details we know about the upcoming 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift in India.

For starters, the new Seltos facelift will feature multiple cosmetic updates that will give it a fresh touch. The front fascia gets maximum changes including a revised headlamp design, new bumpers, and a new girl at the front. The side profile remains largely similar but you will definitely notice the new alloy wheel design.

The rear too gets some prominent changes. To start with, you will now get new LED tail lights, revised bumpers, and updated trim elements to give it a fresh appeal. The Kia Seltos facelift is also expected to feature some updates inside the cabin to enhance the in-cabin experience for the buyers.

The SUV will now get new upholstery, a redesigned dashboard, an updated infotainment system, and some new features like a 360-degree camera. We might also see Kia offering LEVEL 2 ADAS with the Seltos facelift in India. The powertrain options however are expected to remain similar to the existing iteration that includes a 1.4-L turbo petrol engine, a 1.5-L NA petrol engine, and a 1.5-L turbo diesel engine.

The gearbox options too will remain similar to what we get at present. The international variants might get a mild-hybrid tech to boost fuel economy. The Seltos takes on other midsize SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun, Tata Harrier, and more. The Korean carmaker had earlier introduced the updated model of the Seltos in India that came with many new features, mechanical upgrades, and cosmetic updates.

A top-of-the-line X-Line variant was also introduced that boasts many exclusive features and upgrades over the standard version of the SUV.