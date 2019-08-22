Kia Seltos (Creta Rival) SUV Launched In India; Priced From Rs. 9.69 Lakh

Kia Seltos is powered by three engine options as the range-topping GT Line trim uses a 1.4-litre turbo petrol engine developing 140 PS and 242 Nm

When Kia Motors announced its domestic market entry, the buzz over what would its first product be was seemingly endless. Kia took the 2018 Auto Expo all too seriously and showcased its entire global lineup alongside a brand new concept called the SP that received tremendous attention.

The Seltos is indeed based on the SP Concept and more specifically the SP Signature concept displayed at the 2019 Seoul Motor Show. Kia has been some sort of a revelation in recent years in the international markets by constantly pumping in new models and that resulted in the brand becoming eighth largest carmaker in the world – fifth when the entire Hyundai Motor is considered.

The sister brand of Hyundai erected its production facility at Anantapur in Andhra Pradesh with an annual capacity of three lakh units. Kia has invested a total of 2 billion USD along with vendors in its Indian operations and the first product with heavy local content has been the Seltos.



The Seltos is priced at Rs. 9.69 lakh for the entry-level petrol variant and it goes all the way up to Rs. 15.99 lakh for the top-of-the-line model (both prices, ex-showroom). The South Korean firm has garnered close to 32,000 bookings for the Seltos and in its first day of reservations, a total of more than 6,000 pre-orders were registered.

Kia Seltos 1.5 L Petrol (Ex-showroom) HTE Rs. 9.69 Lakh HTK Rs. 9.99 Lakh HTK+ Rs. 11.19 Lakh HTX Rs. 12.79 Lakh HTX+ IVT Rs. 13.19 Lakh

Kia Seltos 1.5L Diesel Variants (Ex-showroom) HTE Rs. 9.99 Lakh HTK Rs. 11.19 Lakh HTK+ Rs. 12.19 Lakh HTK+ 6AT Rs. 13.19 Lakh HTX Rs. 13.79 Lakh HTX+ Rs. 14.99 Lakh HTX+ 6AT Rs. 15.99 Lakh

Kia Seltos Petrol 1.4L Variants (Ex-showroom) GTK Rs. 13.49 Lakh GTX Rs. 14.99 Lakh GTX+ Rs. 15.99 Lakh GTX 7DCT Rs. 15.99 Lakh

The mid-size SUV plays a significant role in Kia establishing its brand image locally as it aims at entering among the top five manufacturers as early as 2021. The Seltos is the first of the slew of new products waiting in the pipeline for India as one new launch is expected every six months until 2022 to make a resounding impact among buyers across different segments.

Having already been launched in South Korea, Kia considers Seltos as its trump card to expand its global reach further and the strategy has India at the core of the action. The SUV goes up against some of the fierce rivals such as the mid-size SUV segment-leading Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Mahindra XUV500, Jeep Compass and the recently launched MG Hector.

The five-seater comes in three engine choices with four transmissions across eight trims. The 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine kicks out 115 PS and 144 Nm while the 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel develops 115 PS and 250 Nm and the 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol motor churns out 140 PS maximum power and 242 Nm of peak torque.

Specifications – Petrol 1 Kia Seltos Engine 1.5 Litre BSVI Petrol Engine Power 115 PS Torque 144 Nm Transmission 6 Speed MT and 6 Speed CVT

Specifications – Petrol 2 Kia Seltos Engine 1.4 Litre Turbo BSVI Petrol Engine Power 140 PS Torque 242 Nm Transmission 6 Speed MT and 7 Speed DCT

All three powertrains get a six-speed manual transmission as standard but each has exclusive gearbox on its own: a CVT auto on 1.5-litre petrol, a six-speed torque-converter AT on 1.5-litre diesel and a seven-speed DCT on 1.4-litre petrol unit. The base variant comes loaded with standard features such as four-speaker audio system, follow-me-home headlamps, dual front airbags, anti-lock brakes with EBD, rear air conditioning vents and so on.

Specifications – Diesel Kia Seltos Engine 1.5 Litre BSVI Diesel Engine Power 115 PS Torque 250 Nm Transmission 6 Speed MT and 6 Speed AT

Kia’s unique UVO connect system enables voice command and gives owners the access to onboard diagnostics, geo-fencing, vehicle tracking, speed alert, app activated the engine start/stop, immobilizing, Vallet Mode, auto collision notification, SOS emergency service and RSA alerts among others. The well-crafted premium interior has a coloured TFT screen at the centre of the instrument cluster.

The segment-first eight-inch HUD, multi-functional steering wheel, sunroof, eight-speaker Bose audio, Smart Cruise Control, Drive Mode Selector with Normal, Eco, and Sport modes and a 10-25-inch horizontally-oriented touchscreen infotainment system from the flagship Telluride are other highlighting equipment.

With minimalistic use of physical buttons, the design of the dashboard and centre console along with leather seat upholstery make the Seltos highly upmarket. The touchscreen offers functionalities like Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, satellite navigation, display for 360-degree camera and shows info such as voice memo, radio, automatic climate control, map, phone log and favourites.

The EPB (Electronic Parking Brake) makes driving a lot easier and the first-in-class wireless charging facility, ventilated front seats, Quiet Mode and Driver Talk Mode, Hill-start Assist Control (HAC), Six airbags, ESC, VSC, blind-spot monitoring and parking sensors are part of the package.

One of the major plus from Seltos is its exterior as it adorns the signature Tiger Nose black grille with chrome surrounds, sharp LED headlights with sequential turn blinkers, futuristic LED Daytime Running Lights, raked windshield, blacked-out pillars, inclined rear glass, roof spoiler with high mounted stop lamp,front bumper with wide central air inlets, vertically positioned LED fog lamps, aggressive lines and sporty creases, shark fin antenna, rising beltline, stylish LED tail lights, dual trapezoidal exhaust pipes, 17-inch machined alloy wheels, chrome window lining and black wheel arch cladding.

Dimensions Kia Seltos Length 4,315 mm Width 1,800 mm Height 1,620 mm Wheelbase 2,610 mm Ground Clearance 190 mm

The Kia Seltos measures 4,315 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and has a height of 1,620 mm with 2,610 mm wheelbase while the ground clearance stands at 190 mm.