Kia Seltos Beats Creta, Duster, S-Cross, Kicks In September 2019 Sales

The recently launched Kia Seltos has been very quick with establishing a strong foothold in the SUV market. The production version of the SP Concept has witnessed such a strong demand that it has been successful with outselling even the Hyundai Creta, the erstwhile segment-leader. Of course, the new model has even outclassed other contenders in the segment, including the Renault Duster, Maruti S-Cross and Nissan Kicks.

In September 2019, the Kia Seltos found as many as 7,754 buyers. In comparison, the Hyundai Creta could post a sales figure of only 6,641 units. This is a whopping 40% drop from 11,000 units sold in the corresponding month last year. The Renault Duster has found 544 buyers, which is a 12% drop from 614 units sold in September 2018.

The Maruti S-Cross has managed to sell 1,040 units in September 2019, which is a massive 65% drop from 3,005 vehicles sold in the corresponding month last year. Finally, the Nissan Kicks could sell 204 copies last month. Even if you consider the MG Hector, the Chinese-origin SUV that has seen a pretty good demand to find 2,608 customers.

Model No. Of Units Sold Kia Seltos 7,754 Units Hyundai Creta 6,641 Units Maruti S-cross 1,040 Units Renault Duster 544 Units Nissan Kicks 204 Units

The Kia Seltos is available with three engine options – 1.5-litre petrol, 1.5-litre turbo-diesel and 1.4-litre turbo-petrol. The 1.5-litre petrol motor offers a maximum power of 115 PS and a peak torque of 144 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a CVT. The 1.5-litre diesel motor produces 115 PS and 250 Nm and is available with 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox options.

The top-of-the-line 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine produces a maximum power of 140 PS and a peak torque of 242 Nm. Transmission options include a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed DCT automatic unit.

The top-spec variant of the Kia Seltos comes with a long list of equipment, including an electric sunroof, a BOSE music system, electrically-adjustable driver’s seat, 360-degree camera with front parking sensors, a connected apps suite, wireless smartphone charging pod and multi-drive modes with the selectable terrain-response system.