Kia Seltos Achieves 75,000 Sales Milestone In India In Under 7 Months

Kia Seltos is the current leader in the mid-size SUV segment and it crosses 75,000 unit sales in less than seven months

Amidst a huge buzz, Kia Motors India Limited debuted in the domestic market with the Seltos back in August 2019. The mid-size SUV romped on to the scenes with a highly appealing package stuffed with an array of modern features and the three engine options have served the purpose in offering a wide range to the customers as the Seltos has the ability to lure in buyers from other segments.

Currently priced between Rs. 10.34 lakh Rs. 17.29 lakh (ex-showroom), the Seltos managed to top the standings in its segment and overtook Hyundai Creta in a little space of time. It is also the best-selling SUV in the country and Kia has brought down the waiting period of the model in recent times for the quick delivery to customers.

The South Korean manufacturer has officially announced that the Seltos has gone past the 75,000 unit sales mark in the Indian market. In February 2020, the five-seater garnered a total of 14,024 units and helped the brand to register its highest monthly sales till date at 15,644 units. Last month, the Carnival premium MPV contributed to the overall sales in an appreciable manner with 1,620 units.

Reaching 75,000 mark in just under seven months is an achievement of its own and Kia is primed to make the most out of the Seltos’ popularity. It takes power from a 1.5-litre petrol engine making 115 PS and 144 Nm and is paired with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed CVT automatic. The 1.5-litre diesel, on the other hand, makes 115 PS and 250 Nm.

It is connected to a standard six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The smaller 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol engine delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm and is sold with an optional seven-speed DCT gearbox. Kia is looking to capitalise on the momentum created by Seltos by launching another volume-based SUV in the second half of this calendar year.

It showcased the Sonet compact SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo and its production model will be positioned below the Seltos to rival Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport and others in the sub-four-metre SUV segment.