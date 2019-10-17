Kia QYI Compact SUV (Venue Rival) To Go On Sale Next July In India – Report

Kia QYI compact SUV could be showcased in near-production or concept form at the 2020 Auto Expo before going on sale in July

Kia Motors India Limited made a strong statement at the 2018 Auto Expo when it showcased its entire global portfolio along with the SP Concept. It spawned the Seltos mid-size SUV that has gained huge popularity among domestic customers in a short span of time since reaching showrooms in August 2019.

With more than 50,000 bookings and 14,000 deliveries, the Seltos has helped Kia to overtake some of the established brands in the monthly sales charts as well. The South Korean auto major won’t take the upcoming biannual Auto Expo lightly as it will display its second product for India, the Carnival.

The MPV goes head-on against Toyota Innova Crysta and is larger than its Japanese rival. It will reportedly have India-specific changes and could be powered by a 2.2-litre turbocharged diesel engine mated to an automatic transmission. Another highlighting product at Kia’s pavilion is expected to be a compact SUV.

It will break covers either as a near-production model or through a concept before going on sale in July 2020. Codenamed QYI, the sub-four-metre SUV will be the first Kia targetting big volumes and it will compete against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and Mahindra XUV300 in the hotly contested space.

Just as the second generation Hyundai Creta having several commonalities with the Seltos, the upcoming compact SUV will share crucial bits and pieces with the Hyundai Venue. Expect the styling to be different with the front fascia dominated by split headlamp cluster and the signature Tiger Nose grille while the silhouette will remain identical.

The Venue has been an instant hit in the market courtesy of its packed features list and connectivity options alongside a wide range of engines. The two petrol and one diesel units may as well find their way into the QYI with manual and automatic transmission choices. A large touchscreen, AI-based interface and cloud-based services could be on cards as well.