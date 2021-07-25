Kia Premium MPV (Alcazar Based) To Strengthen Brand’s UV Range

Kia MPV could launch in early 2022 and is expected to be powered by the familiar 2.0-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines with manual and AT options

Kia India introduced the 2021 MY Sonet and Seltos a few months ago and during the event announced the arrival of a new vehicle early next year without specifying what it really is. We strongly suspect it to be a premium MPV as it has been spotted testing a few times already and it could be based on the recently launched Hyundai Alcazar.

Internally codenamed KY, the MPV could be offered in multiple seating configurations and it will likely be positioned below the Carnival in the domestic lineup. More precisely, it could be slotted between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta in the mid-size space, acting as a rival to the Mahindra Marazzo.

Just as the Seltos, the MPV could target family-based buyers wanting to have a spacious cabin with a good room at the boot and it could be benefitted from an expansive range with multiple powertrain and transmission combinations. Since Hyundai Alcazar, Creta and Seltos have several commonalities, the MPV could be heavily localised as well.

The spy pictures of the Kia KY indicate the presence of the signature Tiger Nose front grille with possible chrome detailing, wraparound sleek headlamps with LED Daytime Running Lights, wide central air intake, sporty fog lamp housing, a large greenhouse, an upright boot structure, LED tail lamp signature, incorporation of Kia’s new corporate logo, and so on.

As for the performance, the Kia MPV could use a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine as in the Elantra and Alcazar. It may develop a maximum power output of 159 PS and 192 Nm of peak torque. The 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel mill kicking out 115 PS and 250 Nm may as well be employed with an increased performance rating.

A six-speed manual transmission will be standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic unit may also be in the offing. The interior is expected to get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, UVO Connect, automatic climate control, cruise control, a digital instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless charging facility, etc.

Pics for Reference Only