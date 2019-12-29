Kia Motors Could Get A New Logo Design; Files Trademark Application

Kia Motors has filed an application for a new logo, which might serve as the manufacturer’s branding for future cars, concepts and services

The current Kia logo features the brand’s lettering in capital, encased inside a red oval. Kia has apparently filed an application with the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS) to get the new logo trademarked. The new Kia logo features a different font with joined letters that incline towards the right.

The new logo marks the evolution of the brand’s corporate identity and is a symbol that will represent its future plans. Kia’s new logo does not come as a surprise, since we first saw the updated logo on the Korean carmaker’s concept cars at this year’s Geneva Motor Show, including the Futuron and the Imagine concepts.

A spokesperson for Kia Motors India said: “Kia has always been exploring various ways to enhance its brand image, but currently, nothing has been decided regarding a renewed CI (corporate identity),” when asked to comment about the new logo. The new logo might also just be reserved for concept cars, or even Kia’s future hybrid and electric vehicles.

Earlier this year, Volkswagen also revealed its new 2D logo at the Frankfurt Motor Show. Reportedly, the new logo will be illuminated on the upcoming VW cars, as well as the dealerships. Skoda Auto India also revealed its new logo in 2016, which saw the Skoda wordmark being placed under the traditional winged-arrow encircled in a chrome ring.

Kia Motors entered the Indian market a few months ago with the introduction of the compact SUV, Seltos. The car has received an overwhelming response in India and took the manufacturer to the fourth spot in terms of total sales last month. Surprisingly, Kia managed to do that with only one car, while the rest of the manufacturers on the list (apart from MG) offer a range of products.

However, the carmaker is all prepared to launch a host of new cars in succession which includes the premium MPV Carnival set to be launched at the 2020 Auto Expo and a sub-4m SUV codenamed QYI.