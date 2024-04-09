Kia Model Wise Sales March 2024: Seltos, Sonet, Carens, EV6

Kia sold a total of 21,400 units in the month of March 2024; the Sonet stood at the top spot followed by the Seltos

Kia has been quite proactive in introducing new models in the Indian market. The company recently updated the Sonet compact SUV with a mid-life facelift and even the Seltos was facelifted last year. The Korean carmaker is gearing up to launch two new cars in the domestic market this year – the EV9 flagship electric SUV and the new-gen Carnival premium MPV.

In the month of March 2024, Kia sold a total of 21,400 units, thereby acquiring the sixth spot in the overall domestic sales tally. Comparing the previous year’s figures, Kia sold 21,501 cars in March 2023. So, the overall sales numbers stood at a similar level with no loss or gain in YOY analysis.

The MOM analysis reveals a 6% growth as the company sold 20,200 units in February 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Sonet became the Korean carmaker’s top performer with 8,750 units in the bag, registering a marginal 1% YOY growth (8,677 units in March 2023). Taking the second spot is the Seltos with the sales bar at 7,912 units, a 21% increase from the previous year. The MOM growth of the Seltos mid-size SUV sales stood at a good 26%.

S. No. Kia Cars (YOY) Sales in March 2024 Sales in March 2023 1. Seltos (21%) 7,912 6,554 2. Carens (-22%) 4,737 6,102 3. Sonet (1%) 8,750 8,677 4. EV6 1 0 5. Carnival (-100%) 0 168 – Total (0%) 21,400 21,501

Trailing behind these major volume pullers for Kia in India is the Carens with 4,737 units. The MPV experienced a decline of 22% in its YOY sales. The sales count for the Carens in the month of March 2023 stood at 6,102 units. Talking about the MOM results for the Carens, there’s a sales decline of only 2%.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the EV6 posted sales of only 1 unit. Last but not least, the premium MPV Carnival was discontinued in 2023 and it managed to bag 106 units in the same timeline last year.

To conclude, the Carens lost a significant chunk of sales in YOY analysis while the Seltos registered a sharp growth. Talking about the MOM sales analysis, Carens and Sonet lost by a small margin while the Seltos again saw good growth.