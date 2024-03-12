Kia Model Wise Sales February 2024 – Seltos, Sonet, Carens

Kia sold a total of 20,200 units in the month of February 2024; The Sonet stood at the top spot followed by the Seltos

Kia has been quite proactive in introducing new models in the Indian market. The company recently updated the Sonet compact SUV with a mid-life facelift and even the Seltos was facelifted last year. The Korean carmaker is gearing up to launch two new cars in the domestic market this year i.e. EV9 flagship electric SUV and New-Gen Carnival (KA4) Premium MPV.

In the month of February 2024, Kia sold a total of 20,200 units, thereby acquiring the sixth spot in the overall domestic sales tally. This is a considerable decline from the previous year’s figures of 24,600 units, registering a YOY de-growth of 18%.

The MOM analysis reveals a 15% decline as the company sold 23,769 units in January 2024. Talking about the model-wise sales, the Sonet become the Korean carmaker’s top performer with 9,102 units in the bag, registering a 7% YOY decline (9,836 units in February 2023). Taking the second spot is the Seltos with the sales bar standing at 6,265 units, a 22% decrease from the previous year.

Kia Models Feb 2024 Sales Feb 2023 Sales Kia Sonet (-7%) 9,102 9,836 Kia Seltos (-22) 6,265 8,012 Kia Carens 4,832 6,248 Kia EV6 1 0 Carnival 0 504

The MOM de-growth of the Seltos mid-size SUV sales is a marginal 2%. Trailing behind these major-volume pullers for Kia in India is the Carens with 4,832 units. Much like its siblings, the premium MPV also experienced a decline in its YOY sales of 23%. The sales count for the Carens in the month of February 2023 stood at 6,248 units.

The only electric car in the brand’s line-up, the EV6 posted sales of only 1 unit. Talking about the MOM results for the Carens, there’s sales decline of 17%. Last but not the least, the premium MPV Carnival discontinued last year and it managed to bag 504 units in the same timeline last year.

To conclude, all the cars in Kia India’s line-up declined in terms of both MOM and YOY sales. The Carens and Seltos lost a significant chunk of sales in YOY analysis while the Sonet’s decline is marginal.