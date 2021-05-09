Kia Model Wise April 2021 Sales – Seltos, Sonet & Carnival

Kia posted a total of 16,111 units in April 2021 as Seltos led the way with 8,086 units ahead of Sonet and Carnival

Kia India has the Seltos and Sonet as its top-selling models in the domestic market while the Carnival is positioned in a more premium space competing against the top-spec Toyota Innova Crysta. The brand debuted back in August 2019 with the Seltos mid-size SUV targeting the likes of Hyundai Creta, Tata Harrier, Nissan Kicks, and MG Hector.

It has so far been successful with it by being the consistent second best-seller in the segment. In the month of April 2021, Kia garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 8,086 units amidst its main rival Hyundai Creta, which it has plenty in common with, heading the SUV sales charts with more than 12,000 unit sales.

The Seltos is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine producing 115 PS maximum power and 144 Nm of peak torque while the 1.5-litre diesel kicks out 115 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol delivers 140 PS and 242 Nm. Recently, the 2021 Kia Seltos debuted in the Indian market with the brand’s new corporate logo and variant rejig.

Model April 2021 Sales April 2020 Sales Kia Seltos 8,086 0 Kia Sonet 7,724 0 Kia Carnival 301 0

The Sonet also received the new logo and feature additions in its MY2021 update. The compact SUV recorded a total of 7,724 unit sales and it has also been well received amongst customers. It locks horns against Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Ford EcoSport, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V.

The five-seater derives power from a 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel and a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. The Carnival managed to record 301 unit sales last month. The Kia Carnival is retailed in a total of three variants and it made its local debut at the 2020 Auto Expo last year.

The premium MPV is offered with a 2.2-litre four-cylinder diesel engine delivering 200 PS maximum power and 440 Nm of peak torque. It is linked with an eight-speed automatic transmission only. The next generation Carnival is being considered for India and it could be launched sometime next year. A seven-seater MPV positioned between the Ertiga and Innova could be introduced in early 2022.