Kia KA4 Premium MPV Comes To The Fore At 2023 Auto Expo

Kia KA4 is said to demonstrate ‘true innovation in cargo and passenger space and seating layouts’ and is packed with high-end equipment

Kia India has today showcased an array of new models and concepts at the first press day of the 2023 Auto Expo including the EV9 Concept and KA4 premium MPV. The South Korean auto major has announced an investment of Rs. 2,000 crore in the Indian automotive scene for EV-based infrastructure development, production and R&D of upcoming electric vehicles.

Endorsed as a luxurious RV, the Kia KA4 gets a robust design philosophy for an elevated road stance. The rugged exterior and the upmarket interior designed by Kia’s California design studio, which has also built Telluride and the 2021 Sorento, demonstrate the brand’s ever-evolving design philosophy. The Kia KA4 is said to demonstrate ‘true innovation in cargo and passenger space and seating layouts’.

It is claimed to have the best-in-segment passenger and cargo room including slide-flex second-row seating and VIP lounge seating. The equipment list is also loaded with the presence of advanced features and technologies including ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) enabling Remote Smart Parking Assist, Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) and Blind-Spot Avoidance Assist (BCA).

It also boasts a dual-pane sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, wireless smartphone charging facility Bluetooth connectivity and a unique feature called Rear Occupant alert that can detect passenger movement at the rear after the door has been locked.

The Kia KA4 has spawned the fourth-generation Carnival in the domestic markets and is expected to give rise to a brand new MPV in the near future. Kia has also showcased a Police car and an Ambulance based on the Carens for the Purpose-built Vehicle segment. They reflect changing trends in mobility where vehicles are highly customisable according to customer and market requirements.

The brand has noted that the Carens modified into PBVs are designed to meet intrinsic needs for mobility on demand by offering passenger experience, flexibility and cost-effectiveness. It reiterates its existence in the global PBV segment and focusses on becoming a leader by the end of this decade.

Speaking of the showcases, Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said: “With the launch of EV6, we started our electrification journey in India and today, with the unveiling of the concept EV9, we are presenting our vision of the future. With KA4, we want to showcase our might in the popular UV segment, offering bold design & capability, safety and luxury, packed in one large Recreational Vehicle.”