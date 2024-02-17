Kia January 2024 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, Carens

Kia posted 23,769 units in the month of January 2024 as against 28,634 units with a YoY sales drop of 17 per cent

Kia India registered a domestic tally of 23,769 units in the month of January 2024 as against 28,634 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative volume growth of 17 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2023 with 12,536 units, a YoY positive sales increase of 89.6 per cent was noted.

The South Korean auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ standings ahead of Toyota, Honda, Renault, MG, VW, Nissan, Skoda, Citroen and Jeep. With no change in the top four, Maruti Suzuki led the way ahead of Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra. The Kia Sonet was the most sold model within the brand’s portfolio ahead of Seltos and Carens.

The Kia Sonet compact SUV garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 11,530 units last month as against 9,261 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY positive sales increase of 25 per cent. Only a few weeks ago, the facelifted Sonet was launched in India with notable exterior and interior updates.

Kia Models (YoY) Sales In January 2024 Sales In January 2023 1. Kia Sonet (25%) 11,530 9,261 2. Kia Seltos (-39%) 6,391 10,470 3. Kia Carens (-26%) 5,848 7,900

However, no powertrain changes were made barring the return of the six-speed manual transmission. The Kia Seltos finished in the second position with 6,391 unit sales as against 10,470 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 39 per cent. The midsize SUV gained a facelift last year as well.

The Kia Carens finished in the third position with 5,848 unit sales in January 2024 as against 7,900 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume decline of 26 per cent. No units of the Carnival and EV6 were sold last month and the brand recorded a market share of 6 per cent as against 8.3 per cent in January 2023.

Next up, Kia is expected to launch the fourth-generation Carnival in India. The premium MPV will receive comprehensive updates inside and out and it could be retailed in seven- and nine-seater configurations. The 2.2L four-cylinder turbo diesel engine may stay put, developing around 200 PS and 440 Nm and it will likely be paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.