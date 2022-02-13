Kia January 2022 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival, Carens

Kia posted a total of 19,319 unit sales in the month of January 2022 as against 19,056 units with a YoY growth of 1.4 per cent

Kia India garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 19,319 unit sales in the month of January 2022 as against 19,056 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 1.4 per cent. Compared to the previous month of December 2021 with 7,797 units, a massive MoM sales growth of close to 148 per cent was recorded.

The South Korean auto major finished fifth in the overall manufacturers’ standings with a 6.6 per cent total market share – a gain of 0.3 per cent compared to January 2021. The Seltos headed the sales charts within the brand’s domestic portfolio as 11,483 units were registered against 9,869 units in January 2021 with a YoY growth of 16 per cent.

The midsize SUV has been well received since its market launch in August 2019 and by the middle of this year, the Seltos is expected to gain a mild facelift with a panoramic sunroof. The Sonet compact SUV finished in the second position with 6,904 unit sales last month as against 8,859 units during the corresponding period in 2021.

Kia Models (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Kia Seltos (16%) 11,483 9,869 2. Kia Sonet (-22%) 6,904 8,859 3. Kia Carens 575 – 4. Kia Carnival (9%) 357 328

This led to YoY negative volume growth of 22 per cent. The Kia Carens’ price announcement will be made on February 15 and already 575 units were dispatched in the month of January 2022. The Carens will be offered in six- and seven-seater configurations and it comes in three engine and multiple transmission choices.

The three-row will compete against Mahindra Marazzo, lower variants of the Toyota Innova Crysta and Hyundai Alcazar amongst others. It is positioned as a recreational vehicle below the Carnival. It features a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, an all-digital instrument cluster, single-pane sunroof, wireless charging facility, six airbags and so on.

The Kia Carnival MPV finished in the fourth position with 357 unit sales last month as against 328 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 9 per cent. Kia is also expected to launch the EV6 in India, based on the dedicated E-GMP architecture this calendar year while its sibling the Hyundai Ioniq 5 could also debut.