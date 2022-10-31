Kia Seltos Facelift Not Launching At 2023 Auto Expo – Confirmed

Kia India is expected to unveil the facelifted version of the Seltos at the 2023 Auto Expo in January

UPDATE: Kia India has confirmed that the Seltos facelift is not getting unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo. However, it will likely launch in late 2023!

Kia India is expected to showcase two cars at the 2023 Auto Expo in January as the facelifted version of the Seltos could be accompanied by the recently launched EV6 flagship electric crossover. The South Korean auto major has the Seltos as its best-selling model in India ahead of Sonet and Carens and the facelifted Seltos is already on sale in the international markets.

The company first displayed the updated Seltos at the 2022 Busan Motor Show midway through July. It gains a slew of exterior and interior changes in line with the Sportage and Telluride retailed elsewhere. On the outside, it gets new LED headlamps with sharper signatures similar to the Carens, new LED DRLs stretching into the grille and a busier front bumper.

However, the fog lamps have been carried over and the more prominent air intake is shrouded by a faux aluminium skid plate and it could be reserved for the top-spec trims. The rear features a set of new LED tail lamps and the L-shaped signature looks similar to that of the facelifted Venue and updated bumper with a new faux skid plate.

The side profile does not get any major updates except for the addition of newly designed alloy wheels. The interior comes with a new 10.25-inch curved screen display similar to the EV6 while the switches for the AC controls will be brand new. A rotary dial will replace the regular gear lever and we can expect ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) to be part of the features list.

The existing 1.5-litre petrol, the 1.5-litre diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo petrol engines will be carried over with manual and automatic transmission options. It will continue to rival Hyundai Creta, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and the likes.

The Kia Seltos facelift could go on sale in the due course of the year but no official confirmation has been made yet. The EV6 is already available on sale in India priced between Rs. 59.95 lakh and Rs. 64.95 lakh (ex-showroom) and it has a claimed range of up to 528 km.