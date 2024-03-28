Kia EV9 Grabs 2024 World Car Of The Year & 2024 World EV Awards

Kia has collected the renowned World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle 2024 awards during the ceremony at the New York Auto Show

The Kia EV9 has secured two major accolades at the 2024 World Car Awards. Announced live during the ceremony at the New York Auto Show, the EV9 has been crowned as the 2024 World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle of the Year. Chosen by a panel of 100 esteemed automotive journalists from 29 countries, the World Car Awards celebrated the Kia EV9 for its modern design, expansive seven-seat interior and compelling price tag.

Built on the E-GMP platform, the EV9 marks Kia’s use of fourth-generation battery technology, enhancing its overall performance. Since its inception in 2003, the World Car Awards have become a revered standard for automotive excellence and innovation on a global scale. Prior to the 2024 event, Kia had already garnered three victories at the World Car Awards.

The Telluride as World Car of the Year and the Soul EV as World Urban Car in 2020, along with the Kia EV6 GT securing the title of World Performance Car of the Year in 2023. Speaking of the achievements, Ho Sung Song, President and Chief Executive Officer at Kia said:

“We are hugely honored that the 2024 EV9 has been named the World Car of the Year and World Electric Vehicle. This triumph is a testament to our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of technology and design excellence. The Kia EV9’s continued success will drive us to keep delivering exceptional vehicles that redefine the driving experience for customers around the world,”

The 2024 Kia EV9’s two victories in the World Car Awards further solidify its remarkable collection of accolades. Since its debut as Kia’s premier dedicated three-row electric SUV, the EV9 has garnered numerous prestigious prizes. These include triumphing in the ‘Family Cars’ category at the Golden Steering Wheel Awards, securing the title of 2024 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year, and being honoured as the ‘Best Premium SUV’ at the 2023 Newsweek Autos Awards.

The flagship e-SUV will be launched in India later this year and it boasts a claimed driving range of up to 541 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle.