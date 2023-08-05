Kia EV6: The Epitome Of Performance, Range & Safety Amongst Premium EVs

The Kia EV6 has established itself as a frontrunner in the electric vehicle market, showcasing remarkable range capabilities and impressive performance

Kia India’s EV6 flagship electric crossover has been met with resounding success, gaining widespread acclaim from customers and industry experts alike. Sitting on the innovative E-GMP skateboard platform, the EV has earned numerous prestigious awards across the globe as well and it has set new standards in the luxury electric vehicle segment.

The EV6 boasts an eye-catching exterior design that exudes sportiness, turning heads from every angle. Available in five attractive colour schemes including Runway Red, Yacht Blue, Moonscape, Aurora Black Pearl, and Snow White Pearl, the EV6 combines style and substance.The E-GMP platform plays a pivotal role in offering a flat floor enhancing cabin space and contributing to good handling characteristics.

The Kia EV6 comes with a futuristic styling characterized by its sleek lines, sloping roofline, and large wheels adding to the overall road presence. The front fascia features a narrow grille section with Kia’s signature Tiger Nose design as well as swept-back headlamps and an aggressive looking bumper. The stylish rear profile is accompanied by a sloping hatch, wraparound LED taillights, and a prominent diffuser.

Step inside the Kia EV6, and you’ll be greeted by a luxurious and high-tech interior. The equipment list is packed with advanced features including ADAS, a powered liftgate, 10-way powered and ventilated front seats, and a 14-speaker Meridian audio system. The futuristic two-spoke steering wheel and floating centre console design add a touch of sophistication.

The center console features a gear selector, a start/stop button and a wireless charging pad. The seats, crafted in dual-tone microfiber upholstery add to the elegance. The practical cabin design impresses with clever storage solutions such as an additional compartment beneath the boot floor and a storage bin under the center console.

The build quality and material selection are notably good, showcasing Kia’s substantial progress in this area. Kia has clearly raised the bar with this futuristic interior and is a testament to its commitment to creating a cutting-edge space for drivers and passengers alike.

The EV6’s interior also incorporates eco-friendly materials such as recycled plastics, bio-based components and other sustainable options. The curved display with integrated screens provides intuitive controls for infotainment and digital cluster.

Under the hood, the GT Line variant of the Kia EV6 comes with dual electric motors capable of delivering an impressive 321 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. The all-wheel-drive (AWD) trim is equipped with a 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack, achieving a 0-100 kmph acceleration in just 5.2 seconds.

With a claimed range of well over 700 km on a single charge under ARAI test conditions, the EV6 eliminates range anxiety and offers versatile charging options including ultra-fast DC charging and vehicle-to-load (V2L) functionality. As part of its commitment to promoting green technology, Kia has been actively working towards improving the charging infrastructure in the country.

The Kia EV6 is also packed with safety features and technologies such as Rear-Cross Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist, Highway Driving Assist, Auto Emergency Braking Technology, Surround View Monitor, Blind-Spot View Monitor, eight airbags, etc. It scored an impressive full five-star rating in the Euro NCAP crash test assessments as well making it one of the safest EVs money can buy.

The Kia EV6 has undeniably proven itself as a game-changer in the electric vehicle market. With its award-winning design, luxurious interior, impressive performance, and commitment to expanding the charging infrastructure, the EV6 is leading the way towards a greener and more sustainable automotive future.

If you’re in the market for an electric vehicle that seamlessly combines style, performance, and practicality, the Kia EV6 is undoubtedly a top contender worth considering.