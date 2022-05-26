Kia EV6 Pre-Bookings Officially Open In India; Launch On June 2

Kia EV6 is claimed capable of 528 km driving range on a single charge; chances of all the 100 units getting pre-booked before the price announcement are high

Kia India has today commenced the official pre-bookings for the EV6 electric crossover in the domestic market. The EV6 can be preserved for an initial token of Rs. 3 lakh exclusively through the select 15 dealerships across 12 cities in India. Interested customers can buy the Kia EV6 via the brand’s official website. Speaking of the announcement, Kia India’s Managing Director and CEO Tae-Jin Park said,

“The Indian automotive industry is transforming, and Kia is at the forefront of this transformation. Time and again, we have proven it through our world-class products and services that cater to not just to the unmet but also the unfelt needs of Indians. The introduction of EV6 in the country reiterates the same,”

The Kia EV6 is the 2022 European Car of the Year and it sits on the dedicated E-GMP architecture. It is the first Kia vehicle to sit on the skateboard and the second within the Hyundai Motor Group as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 uses the same platform. The latter is all set to launch in India later this year and is the 2022 World Car of the Year.

The EV6 is brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and its allotment is limited to just 100 units due to the supply chain constraints and the demand outpacing the supply in the international markets. Thus, the chances of all units of the five-seater electric crossover getting pre-booked before the price announcement on June 2, 2022 are very high.

The Kia EV6 is expected to be priced in the upwards of Rs. 55 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will be offered with the bigger 77.4 kWh Li-ion battery pack capable of having a claimed driving of 528 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Using a 350 kW DC fast charger, it can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 18 minutes and a 50 kW charger consumes 73 minutes to do the same.

The battery pack will be available in RWD and AWD guises with the single motor generating 229 PS and 350 Nm and the dual electric motor kicking out 325 PS and 605 Nm. The EV6 is said to accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.2 seconds and it has a top speed of more than 185 kmph. A twin curved display, 14-speaker Meridian audio, floating centre console, Augmented Reality based HUD, vegan leather-wrapped steering wheel, ADAS, sunroof, drive modes, etc are some of the feature highlights.