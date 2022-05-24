Kia EV6 Electric Crossover Official India Launch On June 2

Kia EV6 will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and it could carry a price tag close to Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom)

Kia India has officially announced that the EV6 will be launched in the domestic market on June 2, 2022. The pre-bookings for the electric crossover will commence in a couple of days while the deliveries are expected to start next month following the price announcement. The Kia EV6 is the 2022 European Car of the Year and is the first Kia model to sit on a dedicated EV platform.

Underpinned by the E-GMP skateboard, the Kia EV6 is already well received in the international markets with demand outgrowing the supply. Due to the global health crisis, supply chain issues and semiconductor shortage, the South Korean auto major has restricted the availability of the five-seater to just 100 units initially for 2022 and we can expect it to grow in the future.

The Kia EV6 will be brought into the country via CBU (Completely Built-Up) route and it could carry a price tag close to Rs. 60 lakh (ex-showroom). We will bring you the comprehensive drive review of the Kia EV6 soon on our Youtube channel, so stay tuned. The electric crossover will more likely be sold in both RWD and AWD configurations with the larger battery pack.

In the global arena, the EV6 can be had with a 58 kWh battery pack and a 77.4 kWh battery pack. The latter will be the one heading to India initially and depending on the demand, Kia could increase the availability of other variants in the coming years. The larger Li-ion battery pack works in tandem with a single electric motor capable of producing a maximum power output of 229 PS and 350 Nm.

The twin electric motor setup driving both wheels is good enough for 325 PS and 605 Nm. The RWD has a claimed driving range of 528 km while the AWD has it at 425 km on a single charge in the WLTP cycle. Using a 350 kW DC fast charger, the battery can recharge back to 80 from 10 per cent in just 18 minutes while a 50 kW DC fast charger will only take 73 minutes to do 10-80 per cent.

As for the features, the Kia EV6 will get dual LED headlamps, twin 12-inch displays, eight airbags, ADAS-based features, electric sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, vegan leather bolsters and vegan leather-wrapped steering wheel, 10-way adjustable front seats, etc.