Kia EV6 Electric Crossover – Detailed First Look Video

The performance-based Kia EV6 GT variant is capable of producing 577 horsepower and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds

Kia unveiled the EV6 as its first dedicated electric vehicle based on the E-GMP architecture a few months ago and it has received good attention amongst international buyers with reservations soaring. In a typical Kia fashion, the EV6 has an eccentric exterior and is backed up by a technologically advanced interior and the video attached below gives a detailed look into them.

In markets like the United Kingdom, the Kia EV6 is sold with a 77.4 kWh battery pack in the base variant. It is equipped with a single electric motor producing a maximum power output of 226 horsepower sent through the rear axle. It packs features like LED headlamps, LED tail lamps and LED DRLs, ambient lighting and dark grey 19-inch alloy wheels.

The equipment list also boasts heated front seats, dual auto AC, Highway Driving Assist, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, black vegan leather seat upholstery, etc. The entry-level Kia EV6 costs £40,895 in the UK while it goes all the way up to £51,895 for the GT Line S trim. The GT Line is priced from £43,895 for RWD and £47,395 for the AWD trim.

While the rear-wheel-drive variant uses the same 226 hp electric motor, the all-wheel-drive version comes with an additional electric motor fitted to the front axle and resultantly a combined power output of 321 horsepower is developed. It features a black suede and light grey vegan leather interior, and a whole host of safety and assistive technologies.

Some of the highlights are Blind-Spot Collision Warning, front parking sensors, privacy glass, premium relaxation seats, memory function for the driver seat and powered front passenger seats, alloy driver pedals, vehicle-to-load charging, wireless smartphone charging, and so on. The range-topping Kia EV6 GT-Line S is also available in RWD and AWD variants.

The features list composes augmented reality HUD, Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, 14-speaker Meridian sound system, Remote Smart Park Assist, heated and ventilated front seats, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 20-inch wheels, etc. The performance-based GT trim of the zero-emission model will be good enough to generate 577 horsepower and it can accelerate from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.