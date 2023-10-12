Kia EV3 Compact e-SUV Debuts Ahead Of Launch Next Year

Kia EV3 compact e-SUV and EV4 e-sedan will likely use battery packs from the EV6 and they will be launched next year

Kia has revealed three all-new models at its EV Day in Korea as the EV3 and EV4 concepts have been accompanied by the production-spec EV5. The Kia EV3 and EV4 will apparently be positioned below the EV5 as the brand’s entry-level zero-emission vehicles in the global markets as early as next year and the expanded EV range will start from USD 30,000 (Rs. 24.96 lakh).

They come as part of Kia planning to retail one million EVs by 2026. The more interesting Kia EV3 will sit below the EV5 midsize e-SUV while the EV4 is an electric sedan with a coupe-like finish. The EV3 is said to be a compact version of the flagship EV9, which is due next year in India. Based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy, all three models boast futuristic styling cues.

The design treatment of the interior with the windscreen pushed forward and the long sloping roofline, creates a unique silhouette. The squared wheel arches are cut with asymmetrical angles and are contrasted by the wraparound windscreen and disconnected C pillar, which link the glasshouse surfaces giving a floating roof effect.

On the inside, the EV3 concept emphasises on practicality and sustainability according to Kia. The overall feel is said to be enhanced by soft mood lighting, and the compelling and clean shape and surface of the dashboard, crafted through refined character lines. Other highlights are ergonomic seat design and the use of environmentally friendly materials.

The mini tables rotate in length, position, and angle. In conjunction with the movement of the seats, the tables support four customer experience-enhancing modes – Focus, Social, Refreshing and Storage. The folding bench-type rear seat is flexible and can be folded upward, allowing for storing bulky luggage such as e-scooters and bicycles.

The production versions of the Kia EV3 and EV4 will be underpinned by the E-GMP platform and they will feature the 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh battery packs found in the EV6. It will be interesting to see if both will make their way to India in the future or not.