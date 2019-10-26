Kia Delivers Over 2,100 Units Of Seltos SUV On Dhanteras

The Seltos was able to rake in highest sales in single day on the auspicious event of Dhanteras

Dhanteras is considered an auspicious day to buy precious metals as per Hindu beliefs. Hence, it certainly is a good day to get your new car delivered, and many Indians choose to do so. The Seltos is the best example for this as Kia managed to sell 2,184 units of the SUV on Dhanteras.

Manohar Bhat, VP and Sales & Marketing Head, Kia Motors India said in a statement, “Handing over 2,184 Seltos to our customers on the occasion of Dhanteras, we are delivering on our promise to offer the Indian customers a seamless Kia ownership experience.”

The Seltos as of now is the only car to be sold by the New Korean manufacturer in India. The carmaker has received an overwhelming response for the mid-size SUV, with the car managing to reach a total of 50,000 bookings in under two months since going on sale!

Bhat further added, “The company has received record bookings for the Seltos and with the aim to deliver in record time, it has already started the second shift at the manufacturing plant.”

Kia offers the Seltos in two trims, the Tech Line and the GT Line, with five and three sub-variants under them respectively. The Tech Line variants come with a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine – which produces 115 HP of power and 144 Nm of torque, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which also makes 115 HP of peak power, but 250 Nm torque.

The GT Line is the premium version of the Seltos, with sporty accents in and out, along with a more powerful 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine which is good for 140 HP of power and 242 Nm torque. All the three engines on offer with the Seltos are BS6-compliant, which gives it an edge over the competition as the cost to upgrade from BS4-compliant engines to BS6-compliant ones will lead to a hike in overall price of the cars.

The Seltos has an aggressive starting price of Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 16.99 lakh (ex-showroom). At this price point, it takes on the likes of its cousin, Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Renault Captur and MG Hector among others.