Kia Clavis EV Spotted Testing, India Launch Likely Next Year

Kia Clavis EV is expected to launch in India in the second half of next year following the arrival of the IC-engined Clavis

The Kia Clavis test mules have been spied multiple times in recent months and once launched it will be positioned above the Sonet in the brand’s lineup. But the great news is that this time the Clavis was spotted testing in South Korea in an EV avatar which means Kia is getting ready to launch both the ICE as well as the EV versions of the Clavis.

The interesting thing is that both the ICE and the EV vehicles that were spotted testing had no changes in any aspect of the design meaning the vertically stacked headlamps, LED DRLs, sculpted bonnet, door handles, roof rails and even the alloy wheels are the same. The rear too has a similar kind of vertically stacked taillights. This may change on the production models, and we will be able to confirm that once it’s launched. Overall, the Kia Clavis has a compact and boxy profile.

To distinguish between the ICE and the EV variants, Kia may change the front and rear designs slightly. Things such as EV-specific badging are expected on the exterior and the interior as well. A distinct profiling of both versions may be introduced through exclusive colour shades and different interior theme options.

Considering the competition that it will face and this being a product of Kia, we are sure the features list will be exhaustive and most of it will be common for both the ICE and EV versions of the Clavis. It will include multiple segment-first and best-in-class features like a panoramic sunroof, 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, front parking sensors and there are rumours that it may get ADAS as well.

With regards to the EV version, Kia has not revealed many details about the battery pack or the powertrain, but we do know that it will borrow the powertrain from the Hyundai Casper EV which means that the estimated range will be close to 300-350 kms. Kia will focus more on features such as an advanced regen system and a more convenient fast charging solution.

When we pit this against the primary rival, the Tata Punch.ev, then the Punch is available in standard and long-range versions. The standard version has a 25kWh battery that delivers a range of 315 km and the long-range version gets a 35kWh battery that gives a range of 421 km.