Kia Clavis Compact SUV To Likely Take Design Inspiration From Soul

Kia Clavis, codenamed AY, will likely make its global debut later this year; will boast a boxy stance with tall pillars and upright proportions

Kia India announced the prices of the Sonet facelift a few days ago and along the course of this year, the new generation Carnival and EV9 flagship electric SUV are expected to launch as well. The South Korean auto major is expected to add another sub-four-metre SUV to its portfolio and it will be slotted above the new Sonet. It is internally codenamed AY.

The Kia AY will likely be christened the Clavis and the world premiere is expected to happen in India sometime later this year. It could go on sale in early 2025. The Kia Clavis will be offered in multiple powertrain options as an all-electric version, IC-engined iteration and a hybrid choice could be in the pipeline as well to have an expanded range.

All three iterations are expected to use the same architecture as it is modular in nature. The Kia Clavis will sit below the Seltos midsize SUV and will boast a unique exterior in a similar fashion to the lifestyle SUVs available in the Indian market. However, it will not feature four-wheel-drive technology. The exterior will reportedly be influenced by the Soul, sold in the global markets.

The fifth largest car producer in the country aims to roll out around one lakh units of the AY per annum with 80 per cent of the total volumes reserved for the ICE variant and it will also be shipped to international markets. The design of the Kia Clavis will emphasise tall pillars and upright proportions to enable an authentic SUV stance.

The ICE variant is expected to be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh and will be equipped with a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, found in a host of Kia and Hyundai models. It currently produces 120 PS maximum power and 172 Nm of peak torque.

The Clavis could also become the first Kia in India to feature a strong hybrid unit. The five-seater will be high on practicality with a large boot volume and good interior space.