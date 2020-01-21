Kia Carnival Vs Toyota Fortuner – Specs & Features Comparison

Kia Carnival will launch at the 2020 Auto Expo next month and is expected to be priced around Rs. 26-32 lakh (ex-showroom)

After making a compelling impression with the Seltos, Kia Motors is stepping up to the plate to venture into a new segment. This time around, Kia is going more upmarket with the Carnival as it enters a brand territory long led by the Toyota duo. The Innova Crysta and Fortuner have been the leaders of their respective segments for several years and their dominance could not be shaken.

The MPV will indeed indirectly face the Fortuner full-size SUV in the sub Rs. 35 lakh segment and it will address the customers planning to buy an UV for family and touring purposes. Here is how the Kia Carnival and Toyota Fortuner compare against each other:

Kia Carnival Vs Toyota Fortuner Engine And Specifications

The Carnival takes power from a 2.2-litre VGT BSVI diesel engine developing 200 PS maximum power at 3,800 rpm and 440 Nm of peak torque from 1,500 to 2,750 rpm. It is connected to an eight-speed Sportsmatic automatic transmission. In comparison, the Fortuner uses a 2.7-litre petrol and a 2.8-litre diesel engine.

Specifications Toyota Fortuner Kia Carnival Engine 2.8 L Diesel 2.2L Diesel Power 176 PS 200 PS Torque 420 NM 440 NM Mileage 12.9 kmpl 13.8 kmpl

Both the powertrains are mated to a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed automatic transmission (paddle shifter) but the 4WD system is only offered in the diesel variant. The existing 2.8-litre diesel makes 176.5 PS at 3,400 rpm and 420 Nm at 1,600 rpm in its MT guise and the AT model generates 30 Nm more torque.

It could be replaced by a smaller 2.4-litre BSVI engine soon with 145 PS and 343 Nm. The Carnival does produce nearly 25 PS more than the diesel-spec Fortuner along with being 20 Nm torquier.

Kia Carnival Vs Toyota Fortuner Price

The Carnival is more flexible and it will be offered in seven-, eight- and nine-seat configurations. Additionally, it is expected to be priced between Rs. 26 lakh and Rs. 32 lakh (ex-showroom) right falling in the territories of both the Innova Crysta and Fortuner.

The MPV will be brought into the country via CKD channel and it will be sold in Premium, Prestige and Limousine trims and all of them are packed with upscale features. The SUV’s price range is between Rs. 28.18 lakh and Rs. 34.21 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus both rival each other with closely matched pricing.

Kia Carnival Vs Toyota Fortuner Dimensions

The Fortuner measures 4,795 mm in length, 1,855 mm in width, 1,835 mm in height and has a wheelbase of 2,745 mm with 220 mm ground clearance. The Carnival, on the other hand, measures 5,115 mm long, 1,985 mm wide and stands 1,740 mm tall with a wheelbase length of 3,060 mm.

Dimensions Toyota Fortuner Kia Carnival Lenght 4,795 mm 5,115 mm Width 1,855 mm 1,985 mm Height 1,835 mm 1,740 mm Wheelbase 2,745 mm 3,060 mm Ground Clearance 220 mm 170 mm

It is a massive 320 mm longer, 140 mm wider and is 95 mm shorter than the Fortuner while the wheelbase length is also 315 mm longer ensuring more spacious cabin. It must be noted that both the models ride on 18-inch wheels but the off-roading ability of the SUV is more potent with higher ground clearance (by 50 mm) and the traditional SUV attire.

Kia Carnival Vs Toyota Fortuner Features

The equipment list of the Toyota Fortuner comprises of a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Optitron meter cluster, LED colour co-ordinated cabin light, engine start/stop, cooled upper glovebox, seven SRS airbags, tractive control, downhill assist control, hill assist control, vehicle stability control, electronically controlled power back door, etc.

Some of the key features in the Carnival are smart power tailgate, dual-panel electric sunroof, one-touch power sliding door, VIP seats with 10.1-inch dual touchscreen rear-seat entertainment system, eight-speaker Harman Kardon Premium audio, three-zone automatic climate control, whole host of electronic driver aids and safety features, 10-way powered driver seat with ventilation, wireless charger and so on.

While the Fortuner is designed to have better go-anywhere characteristics, the Carnival concentrates on the other side of the spectrum with comfort, convenience and luxury in mind. On the equipment front, the MPV is a notch above considering the latest technologies it offers such as UVO Connect with 37 in-car connectivity based features and thus acting as a better value for money proposition.