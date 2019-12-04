Kia Carnival (Innova Rival) Bookings Begun In India; Launch In January

While the bookings for the MPV have already begun at select dealerships, Kia will launch the Carnival in January

Select Kia Motors dealerships across the country have started taking bookings for the upcoming Carnival MPV, which is set to be launched in India in January 2020. The Carnival will go on to become only the second offering by the Korean carmaker in the country, apart from the Seltos SUV, which was launched earlier this year.

In terms of design, the Carnival looks more of a minivan than an MPV, thanks to its sliding doors which make getting in and out of the car a hassle-free experience. Up front, the car sports Kia’s signature Tiger nose grille flanked by projector headlamps on each side. At the rear, the Carnival gets LED tail lamps, along with a thin chrome strip that sits right above the number plate.

However, the main talking point about the Carnival has to be its electrically operated sliding doors. This function not only makes ingress and egress easier for the rear passengers but is extremely helpful when the car is parked in tight spaces.

Expect the Carnival to come equipped with Kia’s UVO connected-car technology like the Seltos. The touchscreen infotainment unit on the car will be integrated with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. Other features likely to be offered with the Carnival include three-zone climate control, powered front seats with ventilated and heated functions, and a powered tailgate.

The international-spec Carnival gets a 2.2-litre diesel engine that makes 197 hp of max power, and 440 Nm of peak torque, and comes mated to either a 6-speed manual or an 8-speed automatic transmission. The said unit will likely be offered with the Carnival in India, in a BS6-compliant state.

Kia also offers a 3.3-litre V6 petrol engine with the Carnival MPV that makes 276 hp power and 336 Nm torque, but it is highly unlikely that this powertrain will be offered with the Indian-spec Carnival. The Kia Carnival MPV is expected to be priced between Rs. 27 lakh to Rs. 36 lakh (all prices, on-road), which will position the car above its closest rival in India, the Toyota Innova Crysta.