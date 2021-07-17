Kia Carnival Gets Discounts Of Up To Rs. 3.75 Lakh This Month

This month, i.e., in July 2021, Kia India is offering discounts worth up to a maximum of Rs. 3.75 lakh on its flagship model, the Carnival

Kia Carnival is the flagship model in the brand’s range in the Indian market, launched here back in February 2020. Compared to the other models in the manufacturer’s range – Seltos and Sonet – the Carnival is a low-sales-volume product. To rope in more customers, Kia India is offering some extremely attractive discounts on this MPV this month.

The Carnival is available with a cash discount of Rs. 3.75 lakh on the base ‘Premium’ trim level. On the ‘Prestige’ and ‘Limousine’ trim levels, the cash discount is a little lower, worth Rs. 2.75 lakh. With these discounts added, the Carnival MPV becomes a much more enticing option for people looking to buy a premium family car.

Apart from that, Kia is also offering a Satisfaction Guarantee Scheme, under which buyers can return their new Carnival back within 30 days if dissatisfied, and recover 95 per cent of the cost back. With these schemes and discounts, the manufacturer is planning to boost the sales of its premium MPV.

Kia Carnival is available in three different seating configurations. It can be had as a 7-seater (all trims), an 8-seater (Premium trim), and a 9-seater (Prestige trim). The 9-seater version offers four rows of seats, while the other variants get three-row seating. There are plenty of premium features on offer as well on this MPV.

The Carnival is available with three-zone automatic climate control, in-cabin air filter, powered tailgate, one-touch power sliding doors, dual-panel electric sunroof, 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, laptop charging port, electronic parking brake, ventilated seat (driver), wireless smartphone charger, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), and UVO connected car tech.

There is a single engine option available here – a 2.2-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 diesel powerplant, which belts out 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. It comes mated exclusively to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to the front wheels. Kia Carnival is currently priced from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 lakh in our market (ex-showroom price, New Delhi).