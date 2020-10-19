Kia Carnival Being Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.56 Lakh

Kia has priced the Carnival between Rs 24.95 – 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom), and the MPV rivals the Toyota Innova Crysta in the Indian market

The Carnival was Kia Motors’ second product in the Indian market, and the premium MPV was launched in the country at this year’s Auto Expo. Now in order to boost sales during the auspicious festive season, the Korean carmaker has introduced a range of benefits with the MPV, which total up to Rs 1.57 lakh!

As of now, Kia is offering the Carnival with a 3-year/unlimited km Maintenance Package that costs Rs 48,000, the Rear Seat Entertainment Package which is worth Rs 28,800, while the MPV currently also gets an exchange bonus of Rs 80,000. To be precise, the Kia Carnival can currently had with benefits up to Rs 1,56,800.

Under the offer, the entry-level Premium and mid-spec Prestige trims are being offered with the ‘Rear Seat Entertainment Package’, which is otherwise offered with the top-end Limousine trim only. Hence, the range-topping variant is being offered with the Maintenance Package and exchange bonus, resulting in savings of up to Rs 1.28 lakh.

Powering the Carnival is a sole 2.2-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel engine that has a maximum power output of 202 PS, and a peak torque rating of 440 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. The Kia MPV can be had with either a 7-seat, an 8-seat or even a 9-seat configuration.

On the feature front, the Carnival gets electric sliding rear doors, power-folding ORVMs, LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps, LED tail lamps, and a powered tailgate. On the inside, it has been equipped with a 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat with ventilation function, dual-panel sunroof, a three-zone climate control, wireless charging, Kia’s UVO connected-car tech with 37 features and more.

As of now, Kia retails the Carnival at a base price of Rs 24.95 lakh, which goes up to Rs 33.95 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). The premium MPV currently has no direct rival in the Indian market, however, it does serve as a slightly more premium alternative to the Toyta Innova Crysta, while it also undercuts the Toyota Vellfire and the Mercedes-Benz V-Class.