Kia Carnival Available With Benefits Of Upto Rs. 2.1 Lakh

Check out all the deals and discounts being offered by Kia Motors India, during September 2020, on the Carnival MPV

Kia Motors has had a brilliant sales success in India, thanks to the Seltos. The SUV managed to quickly rise on the sales charts in India, becoming the best-selling vehicle in its segment! That, however, didn’t last very long, as the Hyundai Creta managed to snatch its crown back after the launch of its second-generation model.

Earlier this year, Kia expanded its lineup in India with the introduction of the Carnival MPV in India. The Carnival occupies a niche segment, and has no direct competitor in our market. Indirectly, however, it competes with the Toyota Innova Crysta, but is much more expensive than it. Due to its high price tag and niche market placement, the Carnival is a low sales volume generator, with around 3.6 thousand units sold in India till date.

To increase the sales of the Carnival, Kia is offering some attractive deals on it. The MPV is available with an exchange bonus worth up to Rs. 80,000, which gets added on to the value of the car you bring in for exchange. There is also a corporate discount of up to Rs. 46,000 on offer here.

Other than that, Kia is also offering a few other benefits. The rear-seat entertainment system, worth Rs. 36,350, is available for free (only on the Prestige and Premium trims). A maintenance package for 3 years/unlimited kilometres, worth Rs. 48,000, is also available for free. There are also a few different EMI schemes on offer, to attract potential buyers towards the MPV.

Firstly, there is an ‘EMI Holiday plan’, which allows buyers a grace period of 90 days before the payments begin. The second one is the ‘Lowest EMI plan’, in which the customer only has to pay Rs. 767 per lakh (of loan amount) for the first 6 months. Lastly, there is the flexible EMI plan, in which the owner can choose to pay only half the EMI value for three months every year, throughout the tenure.

At the moment, the company doesn’t have any official discounts on the Seltos, only the Carnival. That said, there might be some dealer-level offers available, so be sure to check in with your local dealerships to know more.