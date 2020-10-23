Kia Carnival Available With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 2.5 Lakh This Festive Season

Kia India is offering some interesting bonuses and deals on the Carnival MPV during this October, in order to boost sales

Kia Carnival was introduced in India earlier this year as a premium, luxury-oriented MPV. The vehicle goes largely uncontested in our market, sitting a segment above the Toyota Innova Crysta. The MPV has managed to enjoy decent success in our country, although its high price tag ensures that it remains mostly a niche product.

To attract more customers and boost the sales, the South Korean carmaker is offering some extremely attractive deals on the Carnival MPV this festive season. There is no cash discount on offer, but customers can avail an exchange bonus worth up to Rs. 1.2 lakh, which gets added over the value of the car brought in for exchange. Apart from that, there are corporate benefits of up to Rs. 46,000 available on it.

The company is also tossing in a maintenance package (for 3 years/unlimited kilometres), worth Rs. 48,000, for free! On select variants, a rear-seat entertainment system (worth Rs. 36,000) is also available for free, consisting of dual touchscreen units mounted behind the first row seats. Overall, the maximum value of benefits reaches up to Rs. 2.5 lakh, which is quite substantial. Other than deals and benefits, Kia is also offering some attractive finance schemes as well.

A holiday EMI plan is available on the Carnival, which defers payments for 90 days. Basically, it allows the customers to enjoy their vehicle for 3 months without making any payments! There is also a low EMI plan available, wherein the customer only has to pay Rs. 767 per lakh (of the loan amount) for the first three months, following which the monthly payment increases according to the duration of the loan.

There is also a flexible EMI plan on offer, in which the owner can choose to pay a 50 per cent lower EMI for the first 3 months every year, for the entire loan tenure. These offers only available for a limited time period though. Interested customers should reach out to their nearest Kia dealerships for further details.

The Kia Carnival is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine, good for 200 PS and 440 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Transmission options are limited to just one – an 8-speed automatic. The price of the Carnival MPV ranges from Rs. 24.95 lakh to Rs. 33.95 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).