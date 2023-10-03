Kia Carens X-Line Launched In India At Rs. 18.94 Lakh

Kia Carens X-Line is available in two variants as the petrol DCT costs Rs. 18.94 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 19.44 lakh for the diesel AT

Kia India has today released a press statement announcing the introduction of the X-Line trim in its Carens portfolio. It carries a starting price of Rs. 18.94 lakh and is available in two variants and both are automatic – a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic paired with a petrol engine and a six-speed torque converter automatic linked with a diesel engine.

Both are available in a six-seater configuration as the Petrol 7DCT costs Rs. 18,94,900 and the Diesel 6AT is priced at Rs. 19,44,900 (ex-showroom). Compared to the regular variant, the Kia Carens X-Line comes with notable exterior and interior enhancements. On the outside, the Xclusive Matte Graphite paint scheme has been made available.

Moving to the interior, the Kia Carens X-Line is finished in Xclusive dual-tone black and splendid sage green theme. Additionally, it is equipped with the Rear Seat Entertainment (RSE) Unit for the left-hand side rear passengers featuring podcasts, screen mirroring, Pinkfong, and a variety of other entertainment and news applications.

The RSE unit can also be controlled using a remote-control application installed on the owner’s smartphone. The Kia Carens is currently priced at Rs. 10.45 lakh for the base petrol variant (ex-showroom) and it features a 1.5L petrol, a 1.5L turbo petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine option.

Speaking of the new launch, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales and Business Officer – Kia India, said, “The distinctive identity of our products has helped us become an aspirational brand, and X-Line’s popularity among new-age consumers has elevated it to the next level. We are seeing a lot of new-age buyers considering distinctive and exclusive products while making purchasing decisions, so we decided to extend this trim to our India Car of The Year – Kia Carens.”

The Kia Carens made its domestic market debut in early 2022 and it has been well received by customers. The MPV has already crossed the one lakh customer milestone and the new X-Line variants are expected to garner more consumers into the fold. The South Korean auto major is working on the facelifted Sonet and a few months ago, the updated Seltos was introduced.