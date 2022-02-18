Kia Carens Vs Toyota Innova Crysta – Price Comparison

Check out our detailed price comparison between Toyota Innova Crysta and the recently-launched Kia Carens

Kia Carens was launched in India recently, and its aggressive pricing has created a lot of buzz. The MPV offers a lot of space, comfort, and equipment, making it one of the best deals in the Indian car market right now. It even challenges Toyota Innova Crysta, despite the latter being a segment or two above.

Toyota Innova Crysta is significantly larger in dimensions than Kia Carens, and it’s much more expensive too. The engine choices include a 2.7-litre NA petrol unit (166 PS/245 Nm) and a 2.4-litre diesel unit (150 PS/360 Nm). Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The Innova comes loaded with automatic climate control, cruise control, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, rear parking camera, up to 7 airbags, hill assist, stability control, EBD, halogen projector headlamps, etc. The equipment list isn’t too long, especially compared to rivals. It is available in 7-seat and 8-seat configurations.

Toyota Innova Crysta price list 2.7 GX (-) petrol Rs. 16.89 lakh 2.7 GX (-) 8-seater petrol Rs. 16.94 lakh 2.7 GX petrol Rs. 17.30 lakh (MT)/Rs. 18.66 lakh 2.7 GX 8-seater petrol Rs. 17.35 lakh (MT)/Rs. 18.71 lakh (AT) 2.7 VX petrol Rs. 20.59 lakh 2.7 ZX petrol Rs. 23.47 lakh (AT) 2.4 G diesel Rs. 18.18 lakh 2.4 G diesel Rs. 18.23 lakh 2.4 G+ diesel Rs. 18.99 lakh 2.4 G+ diesel 8-seater Rs. 19.04 lakh 2.4 GX diesel Rs. 19.11 lakh (MT)/Rs. 20.42 lakh (AT) 2.4 GX 8-seater diesel Rs. 19.16 lakh (MT)/Rs. 20.47 lakh (AT) 2.4 VX Rs. 22.48 lakh 2.4 VX 8-seater Rs. 22.53 lakh 2.4 ZX Rs. 24.12 lakh (MT)/Rs. 25.32 lakh (AT)

Kia Carens comes in a 7-seater configuration as standard, with a 6-seat option available on top trim. It has three engine options available – a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol unit (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel unit (115 PS/250 Nm). Gearbox choices consist of a 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT, and 6-speed AT, depending on the selected powerplant.

Kia Carens price list Premium 1.5 petrol Rs. 8.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 petrol Rs. 9.99 lakh Premium 1.4 petrol Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.4 petrol Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 13.49 lakh (MT)/Rs. 14.59 lakh (DCT) Luxury 1.4 petrol Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Luxury Plus 1.4 petrol 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (DCT) Premium 1.5 diesel Rs. 10.99 lakh Prestige 1.5 diesel Rs. 11.99 lakh Prestige Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 13.49 lakh Luxury 1.5 diesel Rs. 14.99 lakh Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT) Luxury Plus 1.5 diesel 6-seater Rs. 16.19 lakh (MT)/Rs. 16.99 lakh (AT)

The Kia MPV gets a digitised instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, ventilated seats, automatic climate control, cabin air filter, wireless smartphone charger, electric one-touch-tumble seats (second-row), Kia Connect (connected car tech), LED external lighting, cruise control, up to 6 airbags, 360-degree camera, etc.

Toyota Innova Crysta has slightly better space in the cabin compared to Kia Carens, although the comfort level is evenly matched. Thanks to all the equipment, the Kia MPV is much more upmarket and premium.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi