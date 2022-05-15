Kia Carens Registers 5,000+ Unit Sales In India In April 2022

In April 2022, Kia Carens achieved a monthly sales figure of 5,404 units, which is quite impressive for a recently launched brand-new model

Kia Carens was launched in India in February this year, and it has managed to become fairly popular already. That’s because the MPV has a lot of convenience and safety features on offer, along with great cabin space and multiple engine options, all at an extremely aggressive price. Last month, Kia sold a total of 5,404 units of Carens in our market, which is a decent sales performance.

In March 2022, Kia Carens had achieved a sales figure of 7,008 units. This translates to a sales decline of 22.89 per cent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in April 2022, which is a little surprising. As the MPV was not on sale during last year’s April, there is no Year-on-Year sales comparison to make here.

Kia’s newest MPV for the Indian market is available with three engine options. The petrol options consist of a 1.5-litre NA petrol unit (115 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.4-litre turbocharged unit (140 PS/242 Nm). A 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel powerplant (115 PS/250 Nm) is also offered here.

All three powerplants come standard with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Automatic transmission options are also available here – a 6-speed torque-converter system with the 1.5L diesel engine and a 7-speed dual-clutch system with the 1.4L petrol engine. Regardless of the transmission selected, power is sent to the front wheels only.

Interestingly, Kia is working on introducing CNG powertrains for its vehicles, alongside sister company Hyundai. A test model of Kia Carens with a CNG kit was spotted on Indian roads, undergoing emissions testing. This leads us to believe that the MPV’s CNG version will be arriving very soon.

The current price of Kia Carens ranges from Rs. 9.60 lakh to Rs. 17.70 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Due to extremely strong demand for it, the waiting period for the MPV stretches up to 75 weeks (over 17 months) for select variants. Its closest rivals in the Indian market include Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, and Mahindra Marazzo.