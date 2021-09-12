Kia August 2021 Sales Analysis – Sonet, Seltos, Carnival

Kia posted 16,750 units in the month of August 2021 as against 10,853 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 54 per cent

Kia Motors India rebranded to Kia India a few months ago and along came the 2021 MY Sonet and Seltos. The brand will debut a new vehicle in the early parts of next year as well to strengthen its UV range and is expected to be a premium MPV that could sit between the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and Toyota Innova Crysta and directly compete against Mahindra Marazzo.

In the month of August 2021, the South Korean auto major posted a cumulative domestic tally of 16,750 units as against 10,853 units during the same period last year with a YoY volume increase of 54 per cent. Kia finished fourth in the overall manufacturers’ standings ahead of Mahindra, Toyota, Honda, Renault, MG and Skoda.

Compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 15,016 units, an MoM growth of 11.5 per cent was noted. The company held on to a market share of 6.5 per cent against 4.6 per cent in August 2020 with 1.9 per cent growth. The Seltos mid-size SUV was the most sold model within the brand’s domestic portfolio last month.

Kia Models (YoY) Sales In August 2021 Sales In August 2020 1. Seltos (-19%) 8,619 10,655 2. Sonet 7,752 – 3. Carnival (91%) 379 198

The five-seater garnered a total of 8,619 units in the month of August 2021 as against 10,655 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with negative YoY volume growth of 19 per cent. The Seltos also impressed in the MoM growth as it endured a 23 per cent increase in volumes as 6,983 units were recorded in August 2020.

The Sonet registered 7,752 units last month and it has become a consistent seller for the brand since its debut last year. In comparison to the previous month of July 2021 with 7,675 units, the sub-four-metre SUV posted 1 per cent growth. The Carnival premium MPV recorded 379 unit sales in the month of August 2021 as against 198 units.

This led to YoY growth of 91 per cent and when compared to the previous month of July 2021 with 358 units, an MoM surge of 6 per cent was registered. The Carnival is retailed in three variants in India and it puts up against the top-spec trims of Innova Crysta.