Keeway SR 125 Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.19 Lakh

Keeway India has today announced the launch of its retro motorcycle known as the SR 125. The entry-level motorcycle has been priced at Rs. 1.19 lakh (ex-showroom) and is the least expensive Keeway money can buy in India. However, compared to other 125 cc models, the Keeway SR 125 is less costlier than only KTM Duke 125 and RC 125.

The reservations for the Keeway SR 125 have commenced officially and it can be booked at authorised Keeway-Benelli dealerships across the country for an initial token amount of Rs. 1,000. Keeway’s local portfolio comprises the V302 C, K300 R, K300 N, K-Light 250 V, Vieste 300 and Sixties 300i with prices ranging between Rs. 2.65 lakh and Rs. 3.89 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Keeway SR 125 has a fuel tank capacity of 14.5 litres and it has a no-frills design theme with a ribbed single-piece seat finished in a tan shade. The compact rear end features round shaped tail lamp and indicators and the halogen headlamp cluster has a black casing. The minimalistic body panels are accompanied by a coloured digital instrument console.

The motorcycle sits on a single downtube chassis and is equipped with telescopic front forks and five-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are handled by a 300 mm front and a 210 mm rear disc brake setup with a combined braking tech and the motorcycle is shod on 17-inch wire-spoked wheels with dual-purpose tyres. It tips the weighing scale at 120 kilograms.

It has been made available in three paint schemes namely Glossy Black, Glossy Red and Glossy White. It does not have any direct rivals in the Indian market but judging by the engine cubic capacity, it takes on Bajaj Pulsar 125, Honda SP 125, Honda Shine, TVS Raider and the likes. More importantly, it has lower performance figures compared to some of them.

The Keeway SR 125 derives power from a 125 cc single-cylinder SOHC two-valve air-cooled engine, which is good enough to generate a maximum power output of 9.7 hp and 8.2 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.