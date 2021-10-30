Kawasaki Z650 RS Launched In India; Priced At 6.65 Lakh

Kawasaki Z650 RS is powered by the familiar 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine producing 67.3 bhp maximum power and 64 Nm of peak torque

Only a couple of weeks after being spotted testing on roads and a month since making its global debut, Kawasaki has launched the Z650 RS in the domestic market and is priced competitively at Rs. 6.65 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India). The deliveries of the retro-themed motorcycle will commence towards the end of next month or in the early stages of December 2021.

The Kawasaki Z650 RS is priced at just Rs. 4,000 costlier than the Ninja 650 and around Rs. 41,000 more than the naked Z650 sibling. The Kawasaki Z650 RS has plenty in common with the Ninja 650 and the Z650 and it derives styling from the retro Z900 RS. It features a round-shaped LED headlight unit with chrome bezels, an LED taillight, and LED turn indicators.

Other highlights in the retro-styled motorcycle are circular rearview mirrors, spoked wheels, a square-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat, an underbelly exhaust system, and a dual-pod semi-digital instrument cluster. While three paint schemes are offered internationally, India only gets the Candy Emerald Green and Metallic Moondust Gray.

The former gets a set of evocative golden coloured spoked wheels while the latter comes with blackened alloy wheels. It has a relaxed riding posture courtesy of the upright handlebar setup and the footpegs are set slightly rearwards. Positioned above the Royal Enfield 650 Twins, it comes with a dual-channel ABS system, and slipper/assist clutch as standard.

The equipment list also comprises 41 mm telescopic front forks, horizontal backlink preload-adjustable rear monoshock suspension, 300 mm twin front discs, 220 mm single rear disc, etc. As for the performance, the familiar 649 cc parallel twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine is utilised developing a maximum power output of 67.3 bhp at 6,700 rpm and 64 Nm of peak torque at 8,000 rpm.

The powertrain is linked with a six-speed transmission and the Japanese manufacturer claims that the engine is tuned for better low- and mid-range performance to suit the characteristics of the motorcycle. In India, the middleweight motorcycle segment is certainly heating up in recent times and we expect more manufacturers to hop on the bandwagon.