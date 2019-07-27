Kawasaki W800 (RE Interceptor Rival) Launched In India

Kawasaki W800 rivals against the Triumph Street Twin and the Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 and is powered by a 773cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, vertical-twin motor

Kawasaki launched the much anticipated retro classic roadster the W800 in India. The RE Interceptor and the Triumph Street Twin rival is priced at Rs 7.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom). The deliveries of the motorcycle will begin from mid-August. Kawasaki discontinued the W800 back in 2016 because it did not comply with the global Euro 4 emission norms.

However, they re-launched the motorcycle in the year 2018 at the EICMA Motorcycle show with an updated engine. The W800 can impress anyone with its retro styling. The front profile features a round LED headlamp unit followed by a slightly raised handlebar. It gets a twin-pod analog instrument cluster with a digital screen that provides some vital information to the rider.

The motorcycle also gets a comfortable single-piece seat. The rear profile of the motorcycle looks neat thanks to its retro-styled LED tail lamp and round old school side turn indicators. The W800 also gets a lot of chrome elements while the twin peashooter pipes too look good on the retro roadster.

The Kawasaki W800 is powered by a 773cc, air-cooled, SOHC, fuel-injected, vertical-twin motor. The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox produces about 47.5 bhp of peak power at 6,500 rpm and 62.9 Nm of peak torque at 4,800 rpm. Kawasaki vertical twin motor offers 360 degree firing order with the vertical twin motor which is quite rare nowadays.

However, Kawasaki claims that this configuration offers a strong low and mid-range torque.

The Kawasaki W800 rely on a 41mm telescopic forks at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 320mm disc brake at the front and 270 mm disc brake at the rear.

The motorcycles also feature a dual-channel ABS for the safety of the rider. It rides on an 18 inch spoke wheels at the front and rear. The Kawasaki W800 is available in two variants in the International market-Street and Café. India gets only the street variant as of now while we expect Kawasaki to introduce the café variant as well soon.

The café variant, in particular, gets an additional cowl surrounding the headlamp unit and slightly lower set handlebar. The W800 Café will also be priced slightly higher than the Street variant.