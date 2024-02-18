Kawasaki Versys X-300 Spied In India: Launch Soon?

Powered by a 296cc parallel twin engine, Kawasaki could launch the Versys X-300 in India; the ADV was spied testing in Pune

The Kawasaki Versys X-300 has been spotted testing for the first time in India. While there were no speculations about the ADV coming to the domestic market, the test mule spotting suggests that the company is evaluating the possibilities of its launch in the country. The Versys X-300 is already on sale internationally and the test prototype spotted in Pune appears identical to the global-spec model. So, let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming Kawasaki Versys X-300.

To begin with, the test mule of the Versys X-300 sports the typical ADV stance with a larger muscular tank, long tank shrouds, a single-piece seat and an upswept exhaust. Complying with the Indian norms, the test mule can be seen with a saree guard. In addition to this, a large windscreen, single pod headlamp and a luggage rack at the rear end will be a part of the package.

The foot pegs are mid-set and the rider’s position seems quite upright. Talking about the hardware on offer, the test bike can be seen riding on wire-spoke wheels, conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the rear.

The front wheel is a 19-inch unit while the rear is a 17-incher and the tyre profile on the test prototype appears quite narrow. We expect the Versys 300-X to get tubed tyres in order to achieve an aggressive selling price. The braking department will be handled by disc brakes on both ends with dual-channel ABS.

The Kawasaki Versys 300-X will be powered by the 296cc parallel twin liquid-cooled engine putting out 39 bhp and 26.1 Nm of peak torque. This engine will be a straight life-off from the Ninja 300 and comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The international-spec model also uses the same powertrain setup.

Kawasaki could launch the Versys 300-X in India sometime in 2024. Once launched, the ADV will rival the likes of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G 310 GS and Triumph Scrambler 400X amongst others in the domestic market. We expect it to be priced at par with its competitors.