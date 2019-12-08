Kawasaki Offering Massive Discounts On Entire Range – Ninja 400 To Ninja 1000

The Japanese motorcycle manufacturer is preparing to clear its 2019 MY stock and is offering heavy discounts on a range of bikes

India Kawasaki Motors Pvt Ltd (IKM) is offering hefty discounts on its motorcycles including the Ninja 1000, Ninja ZX-6R, Ninja 650, Ninja 500, Z 650, Versys 650 and Vulcan S. The discounts are valid on motorcycles produced in 2019 only, in order to clear BS4-compliant stock at hand before the year ends. The discounts and offers range from Rs 60,000 up to Rs 1 lakh.

Branded the ‘One Drive Voucher’, the discount can be redeemed against insurance and RTO charges, accessories, or the ex-showroom price of any of the aforementioned motorcycles. The discount does not vary from dealer to dealer and is standard across the country since it is being offered by Kawasaki itself.

The Japanese manufacturer is offering a discount of Rs 60,000 on the Ninja 400 and the Versys 650; Rs 66,000 on the Ninja ZX-6R and the Vulcan S; Rs 75,000 on Ninja 650; Rs 85,000 on Z 650 and Rs 1 lakh on the Ninja 1000. Here is a price list of the bikes on which Kawasaki is offering discounts –

Model Price Discount Ninja 400 Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 60,000 Versys 650 Rs 6.69 lakh Rs 60,000 Ninja ZX-6R Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 66,000 Vulcan S Rs 5.49 lakh Rs 66,000 Ninja 650 Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 75,000 Z 650 Rs 5.69 lakh Rs 85,000 Ninja 1000 Rs 10.29 lakh Rs 1,00,000

*All prices, ex-showroom

Since the April 1, 2020 deadline for BS6 is fast-approaching, Kawasaki will likely increase the prices of its motorcycles once their engines are made BS6-compliant. The most affordable motorcycle to be offered by Kawasaki in India is the Ninja 300, which is priced at Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom).

The bike comes with a 296 cc parallel-twin cylinder, 8-valve, DOHC engine, which is good for 38 hp power at 11,000 rpm, and 27 Nm torque at 10,000 rpm. The said motor comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Kawasaki will likely not be able to upgrade the Ninja 300 with a BS6-compliant engine before the deadline and will re-launch it in mid-2020.